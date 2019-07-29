Love Island’s Molly-Mae and Tommy come second place as Amber and Greg take the crown

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island favourites came in second place, while Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea took the top spot.

With another year of Love Island over, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are currently celebrating scooping a whopping £50k prize between them.

But Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury also managed to win over the nation as they were awarded the spot of runners up.

During the live final from the villa, the remaining contestants lined up ready to hear their fate.

And as Caroline Flack announced the winners, the second place contestants admitted they were over the moon for their pals.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been the villa sweethearts from the get go, with fans of the show backing them from the first moment they coupled up.

But it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, as Tommy almost coupled up with Maura when she made her feelings very clear.

Following some persuasion from Molly-Mae, Tommy eventually made his decision.

Two weeks ago, the couple were the first to officially become boyfriend and girlfriend and they declared they are in love just a few days later.

And in a reality TV first, they even had a child in the villa - and by that we mean their adorable toy elephant Ellie-Belly.

As for the other runners up, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds hit it off from the get go.

While basketball player Ovie originally entered the villa as Anna Vakili’s other half following an explosive week in Casa Amor, she soon went back to ex Jordan Hames, leaving him single.

Following a ‘friends’ pairing with BFF Amber, Ovie was blown away when final bombshell India strutted into the villa.

And with Ovie’s wise advice and “message” catchphrase, we’re not surprised this pair came in second.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard and have also had their fair share of ups and downs after Curtis originally paired up with Amy Hart.

Although while Amy admitted she’d fallen in love with the professional dancer, Curtis confessed that his head had been well and truly turned during Casa Amor week which left Amy heartbroken and heading for the villa doors.

Maura also found herself in the centre of some serious drama when she was coupled with Tom Walker and they won a night in the Hideaway.

Tom’s “let’s find out if she’s all mouth” comment then went down in Love Island history as Maura rightfully blew up on her ex.

Luckily, after two failed romances, Curtis and Maura found each other and they soon cemented themselves as a villa power couple.

We wonder what the future holds for this year's Love Island finalists!

