Who is India Reynolds? New Love Island girl and page 3 girl from Reading

By Mared Parry

The stunning model is also a vegan chef and boasts hundreds of thousands of followers.

Love Island love a good bombshell surprise, so it'll come as a huge shock to the villa's residents that YET ANOTHER female bombshell will land very very soon.

So what do we know about the stunning India who's about to storm onto our screens? We reveal all...

Who is India 'Reyn' Reynolds?

India is 28-years-old and comes from Reading, just outside of London.

The stunner was revealed as the new bombshell by The Sun and is likely to be one of the last ones of this series.

She's known as "India Reyn" on her social accounts but her full surname is Reynolds.

What is India's Instagram handle?

India already boasts a whopping 260k followers on her Instagram, no doubt down to her raunchy snaps and enviable holidays.

You can follow her at @lovefromreyn.

What does she do for a living?

Raven-haired India is a model, and has previously done page three for The Sun.

She's signed by IMM Models and is managed by Force1 Management, who already have many famous ex-islander on their books such as Wes Nelson and Georgie Steele.

She also has a vegan food Instagram and is a keen chef - we can't wait to see her cooking up a storm.