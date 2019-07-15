Love Island first look: Curtis Pritchard finally commits as he chooses between Maura and Francesca

Curtis has to make a choice between Maura and Francesca. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Curtis is ready to put all his eggs in one basket.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard has been left in a love triangle ever since Francesca entered the villa.

Although Maura had showed interest in the professional dancer, that didn’t stop new girl Francesca from coupling up with him.

Curtis has been honest with both girls, telling them both he wants to get to know them individually before making a decision.

However, Maura is done waiting, and wants an answer from him now.

Maura tells the girls she needs an answer from Curtis. Picture: ITV

Curtis is ready to commit to one girl. Picture: ITV

In tonight’s Love Island episode, Maura tells the girls she is going to pull Curtis for a chat, and demand an answer.

She tells the girls: “I’m going to have to talk to Curtis and tell him that I want a decision. I’m not waiting any longer.”

Anna and the other girls support Maura’s decision, telling her: “He knows you enough to know if he just wants to get to know you and only you.”

Later, Curtis and Maura chat on the terrace, with the brunette beauty telling him: “You’ve got a decision to make. You’ve had a long time.”

Curtis tells Maura that he has felt himself getting closer to her. Picture: ITV

Curtis is ready to commit to one girl, and tells Maura: “I’ve felt myself being drawn closer and closer to you. You look absolutely gorgeous.

“There are so many reasons why I would want to move things forward with you.”

But is it completely over for Curtis and Francesca? Will he commit himself exclusively to Maura?

Curtis was previously coupled up with Amy Hart, who quit the show after her split from him.

Curtis is currently coupled up with Francesca. Picture: ITV

Curtis and Amy’s relationship appeared strong until the Casa Amor twist saw Curtis distracted by Jourdan.

When Amy returned to the villa, Curtis revealed he had doubts about their relationship.

Later, the pair called quits on their relationship, leading Amy to leave the villa in order to help herself get over him.

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.