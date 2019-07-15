Love Island's Amy Hart shamelessly flirts with Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard on Aftersun

Amy Hart was caught flirting with AJ Pritchard. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans are rooting for former Islander Amy to get with AJ after they were seen enjoying some flirty banter during Aftersun.

It all kicked off in the Love Island villa last night, but on the outside world Amy Hart got people talking when she appeared on Aftersun.

The former Islander - who walked away from the show last week - was originally coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, but that didn’t stop her flirting with his brother AJ.

Both Amy and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ appeared on last night's (July 14) Love Island: Aftersun with host Caroline Flack, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

When asked who he would have coupled up with if he went on the show, AJ said: “Amy looks gorgeous this evening and I love her hair."

Amy then replied: “We could recreate team Pritchard.”

Things got even more awkward when Amy joked about how weird Sunday dinners would be if they ended up together.

This comes after flight attendant Amy reached out to AJ following her exit from the ITV2 dating show.

AJ revealed: “She spoke to me. She sent me a message actually afterwards and said she feels like she knows the family and she could only praise Curtis about being honest.”

Following their appearance together, the dancing star shared a sweet photo of the pair backstage on Instagram, writing: "Honestly so Lovely to meet @amyhartxo, absolutely beautiful person inside & out... Plus loving the new hair."

And fans were quick to comment on the unusual pairing, with one writing: “You two look so good together just saying…”

Another said on Twitter: “Would love to see aj and amy couple up just to see curtis’ face when he comes out the villa #loveisland #loveislandaftersun.”

While a third added: “Amy should get with AJ she looks fantastic #LoveIsland”

Amy and AJ calling it now #LoveIsland — chlo👩🏼 (@ChloeRebecca_x) July 15, 2019

would love to see aj and amy couple up just to see curtis’ face when he comes out the villa #loveisland #loveislandaftersun — kayla murphy (@kaylamurphy_xo) July 14, 2019

Is it just me or do you ship Amy and aj 🤣 #loveisland #loveislandaftersun — Phoebe (@pheebssss15) July 14, 2019

Elsewhere on Aftersun, AJ admitted that his brother Curtis might have been a little “too honest” when it came to dumping Amy on the show.

While the pair were coupled up for a month, Curtis’ head turned when six new girls were thrown into the mix during Casa Amor week.

And after Curtis then went on to break Amy’s heart, AJ said: "Maybe he was a bit too brutally honest on TV to let her down [that way].

"He prefers to just say his emotions out loud - it's both an asset and his downfall."

