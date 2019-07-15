Love Island's Anton and Belle SPLIT in explosive row as she accuses him of 'mugging her off'

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have called in quits after a furious argument. Picture: ITV

The Scottish Islander brands Belle "immature" after she calls him out for kissing friend Anna in 'Snog, Marry or Pie' task

Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have called time on their relationship after an explosive screaming match left the each of them seething on Sunday night's show.

The make-up artist, 21, accused the Scottish gym owner of "embarrassing" her and "mugging" her off when he chose to kiss Anna Vakili during the dramatic 'Snog, Marry or Pie' task.

The heated row began when Anton, 24, summoned his summer soulmate for a chat to explain how "disrespected" he felt by her reaction earlier that day.

He said: "I just wanted to express how I felt about you and what I was going to say, if you had let me, is that there's a lot of traits I can see in you that I could see as wife material.

"But you shut me down straight away and that is the most embarrassed I've ever felt in my life."

Belle replied: "If you’re sitting there saying I possess a lot of qualities of someone you’d want to marry, why are you kissing someone else? I don’t care if it’s a challenge, I don’t find that funny."

But when Anton insisted he had done nothing wrong, she raged: "You don’t feel like you’ve done anything wrong? Then there’s a problem."

Love Island's Belle accused Anton of "mugging her on" in the explosive row aired on Sunday night's show. Picture: ITV

She continued: "And that’s how easy it is. You’ve waited four weeks for me to then go “ehh” at the first chance you’ve got.

"You know what, everybody thinks you're wrong but you. That's the truth, I haven't done anything wrong, you've mugged me off, you've embarrassed me, you've made me feel like s**t."

"Do you know how much I've cried in front of you and you've not even gone, 'Are you okay?'

"And you're saying that you've waited four weeks for this, if it was that special you wouldn't be acting like this.

"All you do is walk away because you don't want people to think you're a bad person. I am what I am and I'll stand by that."

Anton insisted he had done nothing wrong, to which Belle replied: "Then that's a problem.". Picture: ITV

Anton, who has recently been given a stark warning by his partner's famous dad, was already in Belle's bad books after giving his number to a shop assistant on a lads' day out.

But he crossed the Bromley-born beauty's line when he picked the pharmacist for a steamy smooch instead of her.

On making his controversial decision, he cheekily explained: "I'm gonna kiss this person because they were the best person in the kissing challenge, but I'm not gonna use tongue."

Partner Belle, who was standing right beside friend Anna at the time of the snog, fumed: "Come at me with a ring, I dare you."

She later explained he could have chosen to kiss her on the cheek, instead of planting his lips directly on hers for the intimate peck.

Anton then raged to Anna in the bathroom and told his kissing partner things were "over" with Belle, which sparked the beginning of the end for the couple.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.