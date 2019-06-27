Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor

27 June 2019

Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa
Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

Mared Parry

The 21-year-old works as a makeup artist and has famous family who she says is her 'claim to fame'.

Love Island's biggest twist is here and we can't wait to meet the newbies.

Here's all you need to know about Belle Hassan...

Who is Belle Hassan and how old is she?

Belle is 21 years old and comes from Bromley in London.

The blonde is a professional makeup artist and describes herself as fun, funny and flirty.

What do we know about her actor father?

Belle's dad is Game of Thrones actor Tamer Hassan.

She calls him a "very supportive dad" but warns he will be watching her every move.

He knows Danny Dyer and Belle says she's met Dani Dyer when they were children.

What's Belle's Instagram handle?

The stunner can be found on the 'gram at @bellehassan

She had 5.5k followers before heading into the villa.

What has she said about heading into the villa?

The Londoner has her eye on Anton and says she likes a funny guy - don't we all!

Her favourite celebrity crush is Alex Bowen, an ex-islander, which is promising.

She thinks she'll get on well with Anna as she "has banter with everyone".

