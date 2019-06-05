How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

Curtis Pritchard has recently coupled up with Amy. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Curtis Pritchard is already proving popular in the Love Island villa, most recently coupling up with Amy Hart.

Professional dancer Curtis Pritchard may have entered the Love Island villa a little later than everyone else, but he’s still found a connection on the reality show.

Since entering the villa, Curtis has been open about “clicking” with 26-year-old flight attendant Amy Hart, who he is now coupled up with.

But how old is Curtis? How tall is he and what’s going on between him and Amy?

How old is Curtis Pritchard?

Curtis is 23-years-old.

There is a three year gap between him and his current girl, Amy, who is 26.

Curtis and Amy hit it off ever since meeting. Picture: ITV

How tall is Curtis Pritchard?

As well as well toned, Curtis is also very tall, making him a very popular choice in the villa.

Curtis is 6ft 2.

Curtis is three years younger than Amy. Picture: ITV

Who is Curtis coupled up with and what happened between them?

Curtis is coupled up with Amy after the first recoupling of the series.

Previously with Anton, Amy was happy to be chosen as the pair connected straight away.

But will Amy and Curtis continue to connect? Or will they have wondering eyes?