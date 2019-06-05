How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

5 June 2019, 16:01

Curtis Pritchard has recently coupled up with Amy
Curtis Pritchard has recently coupled up with Amy. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Curtis Pritchard is already proving popular in the Love Island villa, most recently coupling up with Amy Hart.

Professional dancer Curtis Pritchard may have entered the Love Island villa a little later than everyone else, but he’s still found a connection on the reality show.

Since entering the villa, Curtis has been open about “clicking” with 26-year-old flight attendant Amy Hart, who he is now coupled up with.

But how old is Curtis? How tall is he and what’s going on between him and Amy?

How old is Curtis Pritchard?

Curtis is 23-years-old.

There is a three year gap between him and his current girl, Amy, who is 26.

Curtis and Amy hit it off ever since meeting
Curtis and Amy hit it off ever since meeting. Picture: ITV

How tall is Curtis Pritchard?

As well as well toned, Curtis is also very tall, making him a very popular choice in the villa.

Curtis is 6ft 2.

Curtis is three years younger than Amy
Curtis is three years younger than Amy. Picture: ITV

Who is Curtis coupled up with and what happened between them?

Curtis is coupled up with Amy after the first recoupling of the series.

Previously with Anton, Amy was happy to be chosen as the pair connected straight away.

But will Amy and Curtis continue to connect? Or will they have wondering eyes?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Model Lucie has shared her previous weight loss on Instagram

Love Island's Lucie Donlan shows off dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram
Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series

Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan
Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks
So many past contestants are now millionaires

How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies

Trending on Heart

The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well

Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

Beauty

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection

Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Fashion

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party

Lifestyle

The cheeky bride still expected an expensive hen party

Woman calls off wedding but STILL expects friends to attend pricey hen do

Weddings

Mike took his own life in March

Mike Thalassitis took his own life after consuming alcohol and cocaine, inquest hears

Celebrities