Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Amy Hart shocked Love Island viewers this weekend when it was revealed she had left the villa.

Love Island star and air hostess Amy, 26, quit the hit reality TV show earlier this week.

The news came after an emotional week for Amy, after “half boyfriend” Curtis Pritchard ended his romance with her.

Following this, Amy was left even more shocked when friend Maura revealed she had feelings for Curtis.

But why did Amy really leave Love Island? What has she said about quitting and what was the aftermath in the villa?

Amy Hart was left heartbroken by Curtis. Picture: ITV

Why did Amy quit Love Island?

While ITV and Amy herself are yet to release a comment about leaving the show, a source close to Amy has spoken out.

They said: “It was Amy's decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had got as much as she could from the experience.

"She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn't stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her.”

They went on to add: “She was given therapy and support by the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren't happy about it.

“Amy is a strong woman who knows her own mind and the show has given her the confidence to give finding love on the outside a go."

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard were "half boyfriend and girlfriend" before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

What happened between Amy and Curtis?

Amy and Curtis appeared to be a strong couple for the first month of Love Island.

However, it was during the Casa Amor twist that saw Curtis starting to doubt his feelings toward Amy.

While he chose to remain coupled up with Amy, Curtis did show strong interest in new girl Jourdan, and broke the news to Amy following the recoupling.

After a day of cooling off, Curtis ended their relationship after he admitted “I can’t promise you this won’t happen again”.

Since then, Maura has also upset Amy after admitting to Curtis and her that she liked the professional dancer.

Love Island's Amy was smitten with Curtis. Picture: ITV

How did the Love Islanders react to Amy quitting?

The scenes of Amy leaving Love Island have not yet been aired, but they are believed to be on tonight’s episode.

How will Curtis react? What will the girls say?