Who is Love Island's Ovie Soko? Meet the pro basketball player from London

Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The 28-year-old sportsman says Meghan Markle is his celebrity crush

Who is Ovie Soko and how old is he?

Ovie is a 28-year-old pro basketball player from London, who left home at 16 years old to chase his sporting dreams.

He's since lived in six different countries and claims to be "too honest" when it comes to voicing his opinions.

He gives himself an "international 8 out of 10" for looks, adding: "My best feature is my personality, I am just a vibe and people like being around my energy."

What's Ovie's Instagram handle?

You can take a look back at Ovie's personal pictures on Instagram @OvieSoko.

Judging by his account, the athletic lad is not afraid to strip off for a topless selfie on the basketball court.

The family man has shared several candid throwback pics, and is also not shy of a close-up #selfie.

What has Ovie said about going into the Love Island villa?

The London lad has made it clear that he's going into Casa Amor to mix things up.

Speaking before entering the villa, he claimed: "People are going to be put in tough spots on this show. I'm not worried, I'm not going to be disrespectful, I'm confident I bring enough to the table."

What is Ovie's type and who does he have his eye on?

Ovie's perfect girl "is someone who can be themselves" around him.

And it seems he's got eyes on a few of the girls in the villa.

He revealed: "They are all gorgeous girls but Anna, I've been watching her from the beginning and she has consistently been on my radar."