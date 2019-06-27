Who is Love Island's Ovie Soko? Meet the pro basketball player from London

27 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:16

Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist
Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The 28-year-old sportsman says Meghan Markle is his celebrity crush

Who is Ovie Soko and how old is he?

Ovie is a 28-year-old pro basketball player from London, who left home at 16 years old to chase his sporting dreams.

He's since lived in six different countries and claims to be "too honest" when it comes to voicing his opinions.

He gives himself an "international 8 out of 10" for looks, adding: "My best feature is my personality, I am just a vibe and people like being around my energy."

Ovie Soko is a pro basketball player in London
Ovie Soko is a pro basketball player in London. Picture: ITV

What's Ovie's Instagram handle?

You can take a look back at Ovie's personal pictures on Instagram @OvieSoko.

Judging by his account, the athletic lad is not afraid to strip off for a topless selfie on the basketball court.

The family man has shared several candid throwback pics, and is also not shy of a close-up #selfie.

What has Ovie said about going into the Love Island villa?

The London lad has made it clear that he's going into Casa Amor to mix things up.

Speaking before entering the villa, he claimed: "People are going to be put in tough spots on this show. I'm not worried, I'm not going to be disrespectful, I'm confident I bring enough to the table."

What is Ovie's type and who does he have his eye on?

Ovie's perfect girl "is someone who can be themselves" around him.

And it seems he's got eyes on a few of the girls in the villa.

He revealed: "They are all gorgeous girls but Anna, I've been watching her from the beginning and she has consistently been on my radar."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rotting seaweed sours beaches at Mexican tourist hotspots

UK & World

The double dumping will see both Arabella and Tom leave the villa

Love Island shock as double dumping sees Arabella and Tom booted from the villa

Women's World Cup: England beat Norway 3-0 to reach semi-final

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Marvin Brooks is one of the six new boys set to enter Love Island's Casa Amor.

Who is Marvin Brooks? 29-year-old Love Island star and Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer

TV & Movies

Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor

TV & Movies

Jourdan is a professional model and will definitely turn heads

Who is Jourdan Riane? Love Island 2019 star and model/actress from Essex

TV & Movies

Maria is an absolute worldie who will undoubtedly turn heads

How old is Maria Wild? Meet the new Love Island girl and VIP host from Cheltenham

TV & Movies

Stevie Bradley is one of the six new boys entering Love Island's Casa Amor.

How old is Stevie Bradley? Meet the new Love Island guy and student from Isle of Man

TV & Movies

Dan Rose, 21, has already hit the headlines for admitting he wants to steal Amy from Curtis.

Who is Love Island’s Dan Rose? Meet the bathroom salesman from Nuneaton

TV & Movies