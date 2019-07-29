Love Island bosses hit out at viewers for ‘bodyshaming’ Curtis Pritchard

Cruel trolls have been commenting on Curtis' body while he has been in the villa. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island bosses have slammed some viewers for their unkind comments about Curtis Pritchard’s figure.

The bosses of the hit ITV2 reality show have spoken out after it was reported Curtis asked for new clothes in the Love Island villa as he was unable to fit into his old ones.

Curtis has fallen victim to online trolls who have bodyshamed his figure, cruelly commenting that he had put on weight while in the villa.

Bosses of Love Island have since spoken out, telling people that it is “irresponsible” to body-shame people for their appearance.

They told The Sun: “It is incredibly irresponsible that any Islander would be body-shamed in this way and we would always discourage anyone from making appearance-based comments that could be hurtful to the islanders and their families."

Love Island bosses have spoken out about the cruel comments towards Curtis. Picture: ITV

This comes after it was reported Curtis had to ask for new clothes as he was struggling to fit into the ones he had packed.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Curtis took some clothes with him and there were also outfits provided by sponsors.

"But he had to ask for some new ones because he is struggling to fit into them now."

They went on to add: “Curtis normally burns off a lot of calories because he's a professional dancer, but obviously in the villa he's not been training."

This comes after it was reported Curtis had to ask for new clothes as he was struggling to fit into the ones he had packed. Picture: ITV

Some people have been defending the star, with one commenting on Twitter: “Not Curtis’ biggest fan but no one should be going at him for his weight like f**k off not only is he a dancer not currently working but on an all inclusive paid holiday in Mallorca.”

Another added: “Why do people preach mental health then continue to bully others? Seen so many body shaming Curtis because he’s put on weight. I’m sure anyone who had 8 weeks of unlimited free food on tap would be in the same situation. Let the lad enjoy his holiday for f**k sake #loveisland.”

