Love Island’s Belle believes ‘two-faced’ Molly-Mae ‘tactically’ voted her and Anton off

Belle has branded Molly-Mae "two-faced" for voting for her and Anton. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Belle has branded Molly-Mae “two-faced” as she opens up about being dumped from the villa.

Love Island’s Anton and Belle appeared to be set for the final of the hit reality show, however, were dumped from the villa in last night’s show.

The dumping came after the remaining couples, including Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae, had to vote for who they thought should be evicted from the Island.

All couples struggled with their decision, which led to Ovie and India, Anton and Belle and Maura and Curtis being in the bottom three.

The public then voted for the couple they wanted to save, which ended with Anton and Belle being dumped from the villa, just a day before the final.

Tommy and Molly-Mae were the only couple to vote Belle and Anton out of the villa. Picture: ITV

Now Belle is out of the villa, she has been made aware that Molly-Mae and Tommy were the only couple to vote her and Anton out.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Belle branded Molly-Mae “two-faced”, and questioned whether her vote was “tactical”.

She explained: “I haven’t watched it back yet, however, I do maybe think that could have been tactical.

“I think Molly has too many opinions sometimes.”

Belle has questioned whether Molly-Mae's decision was 'tactical'. Picture: ITV

She went on to add: “I like Molly, I really get on with Molly, but she can be a little bit two faced, unknowingly.

“She doesn’t mean it, but she does say that."

Speaking of Molly and Tommy’s doubts about her relationship with Anton, she said: “I personally think me and Anton are well suited.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but at the end of the day, we will see it for what it is.”

Belle and Anton were voted out of the villa by the public after they found themselves in the bottom three. Picture: ITV

Tommy and Molly-Mae are now in the final along with Amber and Greg, Maura and Curtis and Amber and Ovie.

Tonight’s final will see the couples touch on their experiences in the villa before finding out the winner of the series.

