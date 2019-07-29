Love Island viewers left stunned after Anton’s mum kisses Belle on the lips TWICE

29 July 2019, 07:36

Love Island's Belle was greeted with two kisses from Anton's mum
Love Island's Belle was greeted with two kisses from Anton's mum. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Belle and Anton’s parents entered the Love Island villa last night, and it looks like Anton’s mum approves of the blonde beauty.

Last night’s Love Island saw the remaining contestants reunite with their families after a long summer away from them.

This included Anton’s mum and dad, who made a huge impression in the villa.

Anton’s mum, Sherie-Ann, especially left viewers talking after she kissed Belle on the lips twice during their meeting.

Greeting her son’s love interest in the villa, Sherie-Ann pulled Belle in by the head and planted a kiss on her lips before doing the same again later.

Anton's mum pulled Belle in for a kiss on the lips
Anton's mum pulled Belle in for a kiss on the lips. Picture: itv
Belle said that Anton's mum kissing her was a 'good start'
Belle said that Anton's mum kissing her was a 'good start'. Picture: ITV

Viewers of the hit reality TV show were left shocked by the move, with some questioning the intense moment.

One viewer commented on Twitter: “How can Anton's mum kiss Belle on the lips?”

Another added: “I’ve seen Anton’s mum kiss Belle more than I’ve seen Anton kiss her #loveisland.”

A third wrote: “Anton’s mom is so extra. Why did she kiss belle on the lips?”

Anton's mum kissed Belle again during the family's meeting
Anton's mum kissed Belle again during the family's meeting. Picture: ITV

Belle, on the other hand, didn’t seem to mind too much.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she said: “She seemed like she liked me, she did kiss me on the lips so I’m guessing that’s a good start.”

Sherie-Ann also gifted Belle with a razor as an inside joke about both her and Belle shaving his bottom.

Unfortunately, later in the episode, Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa, just missing the last hurdle before the final.

The final of Love Island airs tonight in ITV2 at 9PM.

