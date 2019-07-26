What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed

Love Island star Maura recently revealed what her middle name was - and she hates it.

Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins is arguably one of the most popular contestants in this year's line-up.

In a recent episode, the Islanders were set the challenge of answering personal questions about their partner, to test how well they know the person they're coupled up with.

The challenge, which was won by Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, revealed all sorts of details about this year's cast - including their middle names.

But what is Maura Higgins' middle name? We reveal all...

What's Maura Higgins' middle name?

Baring all to Curtis, Maura, 28, revealed that her middle name is in fact Margaret!

Realising the Irish ring girl has a disdain for it, Curtis has since used her full name to wind Maura up.

Where is Maura from in Ireland?

The feisty lass hails from County Longford in Ireland.

What happened with the Maura Higgins Ofcom complaints?

Almost 500 people complained to Ofcom after Maura seemingly 'sexually harassed' Tommy Fury.

What's Maura Higgins' Instagram handle?

You can follow Maura @maurahiggins.