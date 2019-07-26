What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed

26 July 2019, 14:16

What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed
What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed. Picture: ITV2

Love Island star Maura recently revealed what her middle name was - and she hates it.

Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins is arguably one of the most popular contestants in this year's line-up.

In a recent episode, the Islanders were set the challenge of answering personal questions about their partner, to test how well they know the person they're coupled up with.

The challenge, which was won by Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, revealed all sorts of details about this year's cast - including their middle names.

But what is Maura Higgins' middle name? We reveal all...

What's Maura Higgins' middle name?

Baring all to Curtis, Maura, 28, revealed that her middle name is in fact Margaret!

Realising the Irish ring girl has a disdain for it, Curtis has since used her full name to wind Maura up.

Where is Maura from in Ireland?

The feisty lass hails from County Longford in Ireland.

What happened with the Maura Higgins Ofcom complaints?

Almost 500 people complained to Ofcom after Maura seemingly 'sexually harassed' Tommy Fury.

What's Maura Higgins' Instagram handle?

You can follow Maura @maurahiggins.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date
Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious
Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media
Parents are forking out huge amounts of money to make their children 'kidfluencers'

GMB viewers OUTRAGED by guest's 'kidfluencer academies' to make children famous and launch YouTube careers
Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end

Trending on Heart

Hot weather calls for you to ditch the makeup bag

Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave

Lifestyle

The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs

The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits

Lifestyle

Jane McDonald has announced a new TV travel show

When is Jane McDonald's new travel show on and what's it about?
A waitress has been slammed by Reddit readers for taking the decision into her own hands.

Waitress blasted for secretly serving alcohol-free drinks to woman she thought was pregnant

Lifestyle

None of the couples will stay together for very long, according to Watch2U

Love Island couples will break up after just 69 DAYS, new data reveals