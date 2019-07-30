Love Island viewers accuse Curtis of FAKING his feelings towards Maura after spotting unusual behaviour

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came in fourth place. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came in fourth place during the anticipated final, but how real are their feelings?

Love Island’s final saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea walk away with the £50,000 prize money after they won the show.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury came in second, Ovie and India third and Maura and Curtis fourth.

Maura and Curtis’ appeared very happy during the final show, sharing constant kisses and cuddles on camera.

However, some viewers have now accused the professional dancer of faking his feelings for Maura after spotting an awkward moment during the live final.

Curtis' face dropped when he thought the camera was off his face. Picture: ITV

When Caroline began to announce the couple in fourth place, she named each couple as the camera panned to them.

When Maura and Curtis’ names were mentioned, Curtis had a huge smile on his face, but it dropped instantly after he thought the camera had moved on to the next couple.

While the moment was probably completely innocent, some viewers have called him out for faking his feelings.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Curtis plays up to the camera so much #LoveIsland.”

#loveIslandfinal Anyone else see how Curtis' face dropped when he thought the camera was off him and Maura? All smiles, then face dropped like a serial killer 😳 Perhaps he just ain't that into her 🤔 @LoveIsland — hazyjo (@hazyjo) July 29, 2019

Maura and Curtis put on a loved-up display for most of the show. Picture: ITV

Another wrote: “Anyone else see how Curtis' face dropped when he thought the camera was off him and Maura? All smiles, then face dropped like a serial killer. Perhaps he just ain't that into her.”

A third commented: “Curtis’ face guyssssss loooooool. He’s dumping Maura after #LoveIsland” [sic].

Other viewers of the hit reality TV show have shown their support for the couple.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Fully support Maura going after Curtis. They are my favourite ppl in the villa #loveisland" [sic].

But what do you think? Will Curtis and Maura last?