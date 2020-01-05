How tall is Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo?

Ashley Banjo is taller than you think! Picture: Getty

Dancing On Ice judge and leader of dance troupe Diversity is back on ITV, but how tall is he? And all other details revealed.

With Dancing On Ice set to return to our screens for its 12th series, and Ashley Banjo back in the hotseat, you could forgive the star for looking down – literally as well as figuratively – upon the contestants. However as a judge on the hit ITV show, the gentle giant instead delivers fair assessments with a smile. So who exactly is Ashley Banjo, and actually how tall really is he?

Who is Ashley Banjo?

Born in London, Banjo shot to fame in 2009 as a contestant on the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, where he led his dance group Diversity to an astounding victory ahead of the much-favoured Susan Boyle.

What has he been up to since?

Post-Britain’s Got Talent, Banjo continued his work with Diversity, but also hasn’t been a stranger to our screens either. For five years, he cut his judging teeth on Sky1’s dancing talent show Got to Dance, and along with various appearances as a guest or host on a number of programmes, also served a stint as a judge on ITV’s Dance Dance Dance.

In his personal life, he and his wife Francesca Abbott-Banjo welcomed a little girl into the world on 21st Februrary 2019. They named her Rose Adura Banjo and announced the news on Instagram with an adorable snap. They have also just confirmed they're having a second baby, just 10 months after their daughter was born.

When did he join the series?

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley joined from the 10th series of the smash hit show in 2018, judging alongside iconic skating due Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, plus the caustic put-downs of Australian choreographer Jason Gardiner, who famously quit the show after last year’s edition.

And the question which is on everyone’s mind? How tall is he?

Ashley Banjo is 6ft 5in, or 1.96m if you’re a fan of metric. That’s eight inches taller than the average male height in the UK and a whopping 14 inches taller than the average UK woman.

