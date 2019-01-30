Who is Christopher Dean? Ice skater's wife and relationship with Jayne Torvill revealed

Torvill and Dean famously went on to win a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics. Picture: Getty

The Dancing on Ice coach has had a glittering career as one half of duo Torvill and Dean. How much do we know about his personal life? Who is his wife and has he ever dated Jayne Torvill?

Christopher Dean is best known as a coach on Dancing on Ice and one half of famed ice skating duo Torvill and Dean.

The duo have worked together for years, and most famously went on to win a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, with their famed Ravel's Bolero routine.

It's safe to say Dean has had a glittering career, but how much do we know about his personal life? Who is his wife and has he ever dated Jayne Torvill?

We answer your questions...

Who is Christopher Deans wife?

From 1991 to 1993, Dean was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay.

In 1994, He married American skater Jill Trenary.

They had two sons, Jack Robert and Sam Colin. In 2010, they confirmed their separation, but remain on good terms.

Since 2011, he has been in a relationship with fellow English ice skater and Dancing on Icestar Karen Barber.

Just relaxing with a polar bear x pic.twitter.com/EYKLLeXNU2 — Karen Barber (@Woo2Kaz) December 6, 2018

Did Torvill and Dean date?

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill have always had a professional relationship, however their chemistry on the ice did bring about speculation as to whether they ever dated in the earlier years.

They were first paired together at their local rink in Nottingham in the early 1970s and remained a team throughout their careers before winning a gold medal for Great Britain with their iconic routine to Ravel’s Boléro in the 1984 Winter Olympics.

The pair have never officially dated, however, they did reveal they once had a teenage fling long before they shot to fame.

They finally confessed to the brief romance in an interview with chat show host Piers Morgan for his ITV1 Life Stories programme. After shooting the show, the presenter wrote on Twitter: ‘BREAKING NEWS: “Yes, we dabbled...” – @torvillanddean finally admit to a romantic past together, albeit a very short one."