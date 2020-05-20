Ashley Banjo opens up about mental health struggles in heartbreaking post

20 May 2020, 11:12

Ashley Banjo has opened up about his mental health
Ashley Banjo has opened up about his mental health. Picture: Instagram

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo has said he's 'needing his family more than ever' during lockdown.

Ashley Banjo has opened up about struggling to cope with lockdown in a powerful new post.

The Diversity dancer revealed he’s had a 'tough' few weeks and has recently been leaning on his family more than ever.

31-year-old Ashley, who welcomed his baby son Micah Grace with wife Francesca in March, also revealed he’s “ready to overcome whatever is put in front of me.”

Starting the heartbreaking message, the Dancing On Ice judge said: “I can’t lie the past couple of weeks have been tough mentally...

“I’m the kind of person that always tries to inspire and motivate others. But this week I’ve never been more grateful for my family (at a distance!) giving me that energy back.

“I’ve needed them more than I thought I would ❤️ But I feel back, present and ready to overcome whatever is put in front of me, like I always have.”

Giving a nod to his dance pals, the star added: “Me and my @diversity_official team have come so far, But there’s still so much more... Adapt and overcome right?! First things first... Back to some kind of fitness 🙌🏽💪🏽”.

And fans were quick to send their best wishes, as one replied: “Love how you’re always so open and honest ash! Always an inspiration to me ❤️☺️”

“Sending positivity and strength 💙,” said another, while a third added: “you’ve got this Ash, we’re all here for you. sending best wishes.”

Ashley - who also shares daughter Rose Adura with Francesca - was so inundated with kind messages, he followed his post up reassuring fans he is feeling better.

V”Thank you for the positive vibes as always! But I Just wanted to make it clear that i’m absolutely fine, 🙏🏽” he wrote.

“It’s just been an interesting couple weeks of thought and conversation.”

He finished the post off with a poignant message for his followers, writing: “For anyone that’s needs to hear this - Sometimes things seem Impossible. But I believe that water will always find its level. No matter what you think you ‘haven’t got’ in life.

“You always have more than you realise!”

