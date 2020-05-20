Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey hits back after being mum-shamed for not sleeping with baby Primrose

Emma McVey has hit back after being mum-shamed on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Emma McVey was forced to hit back after a troll blasted her for not sleeping in the same room as the five-month-old.

Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey has taken to Instagram to hit back at a troll who criticised her parenting.

The model, 27, said she was 'sick to death' of being shamed, after a follower hit out at her for not sharing a room with her five-month-old daughter Primrose.

It all started when Emma posted a photo of her and Gary relaxing in bed after a day of taking care of the kids alongside the caption: "The only time we have anytime together without the babies climbing in".

One troll took issue with the cute family snap, however, blasting: "Primrose should be sleeping in the same room as you. Don't you know that???"

After snapping back with: "Bore off.", Emma wrote a lengthy Instagram story about the trolling she's been on the receiving end of.

Emma McVey hit back on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "I am absolutely sick to death of having to explain myself recently. But here goes again.

"My child is apparently spoilt, I imagine lots of children have ended up with more toys to help get them through lockdown.

"Also we don't buy (them) a lot for Christmas or birthdays as they are so close together. We save either (Chester's) Christmas or birthday presents for summer toys."

Emma and Gary, who are also parents to two-year-old Chester, welcomed baby Primrose in December last year.

The couple have been open about the struggles they faced when she was a newborn, during which time she was in and our of hospital for stomach problems.

In January, she wrote a lengthy post imploring companies to stop pestering her to work with them during the difficult time.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: 'For all companies messaging for posts or chasing posts, please stop until I am back working.

"Just because I am not posting updates for you daily does not mean it's okay to hound me and think everything is okay.

"We are all going through hell at the minute, not the newborn bubble that's a notable.

Emma added: "Primrose had her sixth hospital appointment yesterday, I am trying to still make Chester's birthday and party the best for him, so work is my last priority right now.

"Your mum instincts are never wrong, Primrose is everything Chester was in regards to stomach problems plus more and it's absolutely heartbreaking to see."

