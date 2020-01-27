Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey says she 'hates the newborn stage' in heartbreaking Instagram post

27 January 2020, 10:36

Emma McVey has opened up about her struggles on Instagram
Emma McVey has opened up about her struggles on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Emma and Gary's daughter Primrose has been in and out of hospital since she was born in December.

Emma McVey has opened up about the struggles she's been facing with newborn daughter Primrose, revealing that she 'hates the newborn stage' as both of her children were hospitalised during this time.

In an emotional Instagram post, the model, 27, who is engaged to former Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle, opened up about the struggles she's been facing.

"This was one night in hospital thinking will this ever end, and to be honest I still can’t answer that. I’ve had so many of you asking if Primrose is better, honestly I can’t answer that. The botox has helped drastically there is no denying that, but she is still on laxatives, still suffering with acid reflux and medication morning and night.

"We haven’t had a settled 24 hours yet so I don’t want to say yes or no but she is doing a lot better than the day this photo was taken. Instagram doesn’t show you many lows especially with babies, everyone shows the perfect baby photos, and I can’t be the only mum thinking ‘I wish my baby was that settled chilling in a rocker or in their side by me’.

"Chester was absolutely horrendous as a newborn with CMPA and acid reflux, we could never put him down and he had to sleep on us. Primrose is even worse and I know I’ll barely be able to put her down for longer than 5 minutes for the next months, but looking at Chester I see why 6 months of hell was so worth it.

"I’ll be brutally honest, I can say I HATE the newborn stage. All I’ve done is watch my babies suffer in pain and scream a good 10/24 hours. Acid reflux, allergies, gagging, choking, suppositories up their bum, cramping, laxatives, the list goes on...when they should realistically be peacefully sleeping most of the time.

"I’ve felt depressed and I now have the worst anxiety, I cry a lot and say I really don’t think I can get through it this time which is why I haven’t really known what to say to anyone at the minute. Sorry for the essay, but I’ve had so many messages and I wanted to be totally honest and open with my response ❤️ things can only get better".

Fans rushed to offer their support to Emma, with one writing: "I never comment on this but you deserve so much credit an amazing mum who’s posts will help others that are struggling".

Another added: "Super Mummy xpoor baby girl sounds awful for her and you as a family x".

