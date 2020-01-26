Caprice returns to Dancing On Ice with new partner Oscar Peter following shock split from Hamish

Caprice returned to Dancing On Ice with her new skating partner tonight. Picture: ITV

Caprice is now partnered with Oscar Peter after falling out with previous partner Hamish Gaman.

Dancing On Ice returned for its fourth week tonight, and Caprice skated with new partner Oscar Peter following her controversial split from Hamish Garman.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced last week that they wouldn't be returning as skating partners, and it was later reported that the pair had fallen out behind the scenes.

Returning to the ice for the first time since the controversy, Caprice and her new partner Oscar did a performance to Hey Mickey.

Caprice and Oscar skated together for the first time tonight. Picture: ITV

In her VT, Caprice said: "My first live performance was so overwhelming, I have no words."

She added: "I missed last week's show because I'm no longer skating with Hamish. This week I'm meeting my new partner. I'm really excited, but I'm really nervous too."

Caprice said she'd had a 'tough week' after leaning her score. Picture: ITV

Caprice later told Holly that it has been a 'tough week' after they learnt that each of the judges had each given them an average score of 6 or 6.5.

A source previously told The Sun of the alleged fallout: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained.

Caprice and Hamish have parted ways. Picture: PA

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

“She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row.”

The insider continued that the partnership “became completely unworkable”, before adding: “It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone.”

ITV were recently forced to hit back at claims that Hamish 'bullied' Caprice, saying that they found 'no evidence' of these claims.

They told the Mail Online: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."