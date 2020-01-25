The Masked Singer viewers delighted as Daisy's identity is finally revealed

25 January 2020, 20:40

The Daisy's identity has finally been revealed
Picture: ITV

Kelis was unmasked as The Masked Singer's Daisy at the end of tonight's episode.

For the first time in the series, all of the celebrities performed together on The Masked Singer tonight.

After the audience voted for their favourites, it was between Monster and Daisy - and the judges opted to send Daisy home.

Kelis was unmasked on tonight's Masked Singer
Picture: ITV

Daisy was then unmasked as Kelis - and the audience and judges panel were delighted.

Rita Ora became to first judge to guess one of the celebs correctly, and Twitter was in uproar at the reveal.

Who else has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

On the first weekend, the first two celebrities were unmasked after being voted off the show.

First, it was was Eastenders' Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly after singing a rendition of You Got The Love by Florence And The Machine.

The next celeb to be unmasked was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who performed The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian as Pharaoh.

The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins was the next celeb to be unmasked as the chameleon in week two.

And last week, The Tree was revealed to be Teddy Sheringham.

Who are the rest of the Masked Singer contestants?

The remaining contestants are as follows:

1) Octopus

2) Fox

3) Hedgehog

4) Unicorn

5) Monster

6) Queen Bee

Who presents The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.

