The Masked Singer viewers shocked as Chameleon's identity is revealed

The Chameleon's identity has finally been revealed... Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer: the identity of Chameleon has finally been revealed.

The Masked Singer returned for its second week tonight, and the most bonkers show on TV did not disappoint.

The Unicorn, Duck, Queen Bee, Hedgehog, and Chameleon all battled it out to win support of the audience and judges.

After losing the public and judges' vote, it was Chameleon who got the chop. And we found out that it was The Darkness' Justin Hawkins behind the mask.

The judges and audience were shocked by the revelation, and when Justin was asked why he went on the show, he jokingly replied: 'to remind people I'm not dead'.

Justin Hawkins was unveiled as The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins. Picture: ITV

Justin is known for being lead singer of rock band The Darkness, known for hits such as I Believe In a Thing Called Love and Love Is Only A Feeling.

Who else has been revealed on Masked Singer?

The first two celebrities were voted off were Patsy Palmer and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

Patsy Palmer, who was revealed as Butterfly, was voted out after her performance of Florence And The Machine's You Got The Love.

Patsy Palmer was unmasked as The Butterfly last week. Picture: ITV

Alan Johnson, dressed as Pharaoh, was booted off after his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles.

The Labour politician, who served under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: "I didn’t tell my kids, only my wife as we were sworn to silence. I texted my children [Emma, Jamie and Oliver] on Sunday saying they had to watch.

"My mother-in-law asked me whether I was in the audience."

Who are the judges and host of The Masked Singer UK?

The Masked Singer is in its second week. Picture: ITV

The show is hosted by Joel Dommett, and the judges are Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong and Davina McCall.