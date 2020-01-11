Who is Chameleon? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

Here's everything you need to know about the Chameleon from The Masked Singer...

The Masked Singer practically broke the internet over the weekend when a bunch of celebrities took to the stage wearing some outrageous costumes.

Originating in South Korea, the ITV singing competition sees stars perform in front of four judges and a packed audience, while their true identity stays hidden behind a mask. 

Over the weekend, the launch of the new series saw Patsy Palmer and Alan Johnson revealed as two of the hidden celebs after they were eliminated.

But as judges Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall ponder over who the rest of the mystery stars, we’ve pulled together the best theories for the Chameleon. 

Fans have been guessing who the Chameleon is
Fans have been guessing who the Chameleon is. Picture: ITV

Who is the Chameleon?

We don’t know much about the Chameleon, but in the first episode they teased they were a fan of “tech of the 1970s”.

They also said they are a "dazzling urban act" who has "many talents", and voiced a children's cartoon character.

And after impressing audiences with their cover of Creep by Radiohead, fans have started guessing who it could be.

Many viewers of the show reckon the Chameleon is in fact I’m A Celebrity presenter Declan Donnelly.

On wrote on Twitter: "I have an exam tomorrow and need to be revising but what am I doing, rewatching #TheMaskedSinger to convince myself that the chameleon is Dec from Ant and Dec and the hedgehog is Rob Brydon."

Viewers think Declan Donnelly is behind the mask
Viewers think Declan Donnelly is behind the mask. Picture: PA Images

Another said: "Those of you who watched #TheMaskedSinger last night, who thinks the chameleon is Dec? I’m still convinced that it could be, the voice sounded like him at times and the clue was he voiced a cartoon character and obviously Dec voiced Engie Benjy."

Other guesses include Jason Donovan, Phillip Schofield, Chris Eubank and Alexander Armstrong.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Butterfly (Patsy Palmer)

Pharaoh (Alan Johnson)

Octopus

Fox

Hedgehog

Unicorn

Tree

Monster

Daisy

Duck

Queen Bee

