Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?

By Alice Dear

Winter Love Island 2020 has introduced twins to the upcoming series, for the first time since series one of the hit reality show.

The contestants of Winter Love Island 2020 have been revealed, just days before the new series of the hit ITV2 show kicks off.

Among the new stars are twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, from London who are both students as well as VIP hostesses.

The couple may not be identical, but they definitely look similar, both rocking bleach blonde locks.

So how does twins work on Love Island? Do they count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?

While Jess and Eve have been introduced as a pair, the sisters will still technically be separate contestants.

An ITV spokeswoman told Heart.co.uk that the twins are "separate contestants who would separately couple up".

In other words, the sisters will go about their time in the villa as two contestants, with the freedom to couple up with any of the guys entering the villa.

Of course, the entertainment will lie in whether the sisters fancy the same guy.

However, the girls are convinced this won't be a problem, with Jess saying: "We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy!"

That being said, Eve and Jess did admit to having the same celebrity crush – Anthony Joshua.

This is the first time Love Island have had twins on the show since series one, which aired in 2015.

During the first series, identical twins John and Tony Alberti entered the villa and confused the girls with their shockingly similar looks.

Love Island 2020 launches Sunday 12th January.