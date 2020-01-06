Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?

6 January 2020, 22:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 22:01

Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant?
Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Winter Love Island 2020 has introduced twins to the upcoming series, for the first time since series one of the hit reality show.

The contestants of Winter Love Island 2020 have been revealed, just days before the new series of the hit ITV2 show kicks off.

Among the new stars are twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, from London who are both students as well as VIP hostesses.

The couple may not be identical, but they definitely look similar, both rocking bleach blonde locks.

Twins Jess and Eve Gale are both entering the Love Island villa
Twins Jess and Eve Gale are both entering the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

So how does twins work on Love Island? Do they count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?

While Jess and Eve have been introduced as a pair, the sisters will still technically be separate contestants.

An ITV spokeswoman told Heart.co.uk that the twins are "separate contestants who would separately couple up".

In other words, the sisters will go about their time in the villa as two contestants, with the freedom to couple up with any of the guys entering the villa.

Jess and Eve will be on the show as two separate contestants
Jess and Eve will be on the show as two separate contestants. Picture: ITV

Of course, the entertainment will lie in whether the sisters fancy the same guy.

However, the girls are convinced this won't be a problem, with Jess saying: "We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy!"

That being said, Eve and Jess did admit to having the same celebrity crush – Anthony Joshua.

The twins will follow their own interests and couple up separately
The twins will follow their own interests and couple up separately. Picture: ITV

This is the first time Love Island have had twins on the show since series one, which aired in 2015.

During the first series, identical twins John and Tony Alberti entered the villa and confused the girls with their shockingly similar looks.

Love Island 2020 launches Sunday 12th January.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2020

The full Winter Love Island line-up has been revealed - including twins and a police officer
Sophie will be one of this year's original contestants

Who is Sophie Piper? Winter Love Island contestant and Rochelle Humes' sister
The blonde's claim to fame is her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi

What is Love Island contestant Paige Turley's Instagram and when did she date Lewis Capaldi?
John seemed to reveal he was the unicorn on The Masked Singer

John Barrowman 'illegally announces' himself as The Mask Singer's Unicorn
Holly and Phil were left in hysterics

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning gaffe as viewer wins holiday to her own home town

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale has revealed the suspects for Graham's murder

Emmerdale reveals six suspects of Graham Foster's murder in haunting 2020 trailer
The couple appeared on Lorraine earlier today

Trans couple reveal they 'owe Lorraine' as they open up about expecting first child via surrogate
This Morning has extended it's time on air by half an hour

What time is This Morning now on and why has the ITV morning schedule changed?

This Morning

The singer was overjoyed that Taron won the award

Elton John screams with joy as Taron Egerton scoops 'Best Actor' at the Golden Globes

Celebrities

Matalan has been slammed for selling children's crop tops

Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

Lifestyle