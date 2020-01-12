Who is The Tree? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

By Naomi Bartram

The Masked Singer viewers have guessed David Beckham, Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp...

It’s only been on for a week, but the nation is already hooked on The Masked Singer.

Originating in South Korea, the outrageous reality show sees a lineup of celebrities dressed up in ridiculous disguises which hide their true identities.

They then perform an iconic song to judges Jonathon Ross, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall and Rita Ora, as well as studio audience.

Everyone is then left guessing who is behind the mask, before two celebs are eliminated every week.

The tree has baffled ITV viewers
The tree has baffled ITV viewers. Picture: ITV

So far, we’ve had EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer dancing around in a Butterfly costume, and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson mimicking an Egyptian Pharaoh.

Ahead of this week’s instalment, let’s take a look at who could be behind the Tree…

Who is The Tree on The Masked Singer?

On Sunday evening, The Tree impressed the judges with their rendition of It Must Be Love by Madness,

They seemingly confirmed they were a footballer declaring they might not be ‘pitch perfect’ but it was their ‘goal’ to win in the competition.

The Tree later added that they were doing it for their kids, which had social media users convinced they were a retired footie player of some sort.

Rita Ora was quick to guess Peter Crouch, shouting: “I do think I have it. You’re pretty tall. You’re crouching underneath the branch. Are you a Peter Crouch type of person?”

And social media users agreed, with one writing: “Thinking the tree is Peter Crouch #TheMaskedSinger.”

“@petercrouch own up mate that’s you on #TheMaskedSinger isn’t it,” a second added.

Unfortunately, 38-year-old Peter has since denied the speculation, writing on Twitter: “I can confirm I am not a singing tree.”

Other guesses include the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry, Jamie Redknapp, Chris Kamara and Alan Shearer.

Meanwhile, some viewers are also convinced the contestant sounds exactly like David Beckham, leading many to conclude that it must him.

One person tweeted: "Tree is David Beckham #MaskedSinger"

Another added: "David Beckham can do everything even sing #MaskedSinger".

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Butterfly (Patsy Palmer)

Pharaoh (Alan Johnson)

Octopus

Fox

Chameleon

Unicorn

Hedgehog

Monster

Daisy

Duck

Queen Bee

