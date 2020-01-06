The Masked Singer fans think David Beckham is among secret celebs performing

Is David Beckham on The Masked Singer? Fans of the ITV show reckon he might be the The Tree...

Anyone with a TV and a Twitter account will be aware that The Masked Singer launched this weekend, and the whole nation is obsessed.

The ITV gameshow - which originated in South Korea - features a number of celebrities whose identities are hidden behind elaborate costumes, and it has already proved extremely popular with viewers.

The Tree performed Madness' It Must Be Love at the weekend. Picture: ITV

The judges - Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora - are tasked with guessing who lies behind the mask after each performance, and they then decide which of the celebs with the lowest number of audience votes will leave each show.

This weekend, ex-EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was unmasked as Butterfly, while and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson was revealed as the Pharoah.

Among the mystery celebrities performing this weekend was 'The Tree', who did a rendition of It Must Be Love by Madness - and fans are convinced that it's David Beckham.

The Masked Singer UK launched this weekend. Picture: ITV

Many viewers noted that the contestant appeared to speak in a voice that sounded exactly like the footballer when he wasn't singing, leading many to conclude that it must him.

One person tweeted: "Tree is David Beckham #MaskedSinger"

Another added: "David Beckham can do everything even sing #MaskedSinger".

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday on ITV at 7PM.

