Cameron Diaz, 47, welcomes baby girl with husband Benji Madden and reveals her unique name

The new parents revealed their daughter's name in the sweet message. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The actress announced the happy news on Instagram and told fans she was 'overjoyed' after giving birth to her first child.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have secretly welcomed a baby girl.

The actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte guitarist, 40, announced the happy news on both their Instagram accounts last night with a sweet post that revealed her unusual name.

The new parents introduced Raddix Madden in a loving message to their social media followers, telling fans they were "happy, grateful and blessed" to meet their tiny daughter at last.

The Hollywood couple, who are notoriously private, hadn't even revealed to the public that Cameron was pregnant.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wish fans Happy New Year with adorable snap of Archie

The duo, who have been married since 2015, wrote: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Read more: Ellie Goulding’s mum apologises to Myles Stephenson after he accuses her of posting 'racist tweet'

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first child. Picture: Getty

Reports say the pair met in 2014 at a dinner party hosted by Cameron after her showbiz pal Nicole Richie brought along her own husband, Joel Madden.

He allegedly asked if he could invite his identical twin brother, Benji, along and the singletons hit it off immediately, tying the knot just one year later.

Fast forward three years and the Bad Teacher star explained she was retiring from acting to focus on family life.

Read more: Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly, 16, follows in her footsteps as she promotes controversial weight loss drinks

Speaking to Vanity Fair about her decision, Cameron's friend and fellow actress Selma Blair said: "I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done'.

"I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy."