Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly, 16, follows in her footsteps as she promotes controversial weight loss drinks

3 January 2020, 10:45

Kerry Katona's daughter has been promoting diet drinks on Instagram
Kerry Katona's daughter has been promoting diet drinks on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/PA

Lilly McFadden has caused a stir on Instagram for promoting the controversial shakes.

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly has been promoting weight loss shakes on Instagram, and hit back at criticism of her decision to do so.

Read more: Stacey Solomon praised for sharing candid bikini photo of post-baby body with son Rex

Lilly, 16, who Kerry shares with ex Brian McFadden, shared a photo of her wearing a cropped jumper alongside the caption: "Never looked or felt so good... especially around this time Of year! Thanks to @herbalife

"And before all you negative haters jump on me... NO I am not doing it for the weight loss. I used to skip breakfast or have sugary cereal that would just make me feel so crap. Now I’m getting my vitamins and I’m more hydrated."

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa hits back after being trolled for leaving daughters to go on I'm A Celeb

This isn't the first time the teenager has promoted the controversial shakes on social media, and her mum Kerry recently defended her decision to do so in her new! magazine column.

She wrote: "She's done so well and she looks amazing. I don't know exactly how much she's lost because we don't have scales in the house."

“I know it's controversial, but I think the Herbalife protein shakes are actually good for you.

"Lilly ate so much c**p during her GCSEs and she wanted to feel better, so I told her to try the shakes along with eating healthy meals. She feels great now."

Herbalife has in the past caused concern after a number of experts claimed that the supplement could cause health issues - such as liver problems - in consumers.

However, Herbalife have refuted these claims.

