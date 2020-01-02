Jacqueline Jossa hits back after being trolled for leaving daughters to go on I'm A Celeb

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at trolls. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner has hit back at criticism of her time in the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at criticism of her leaving her daughters Ella, four, and Mia, 18 months, to go to the I'm A Celeb jungle, saying she did it to give the family a 'better life'.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa praised for embracing 'thunder thighs' and ‘wobbly bits’ in candid new snap

The former Eastenders star, 27, who won the last series, shared an adorable photo of her and Mia together, writing: "How mothers try and get dressed in the morning.👸 Every single morning without fail I am joined by one of children.

"Being a mum is tough, even when you feel like you haven’t been your best self that day, and you are tired and need a rest, even when you feel like you’ve done nothing to warrant feeling a break! It’s a constant battle with, oo I would love a nice dinner and a cheeky cocktail and oo snuggles and Disney movies with the munchkins.

"It’s important to do both guys. If you made it through another year or parenting WELL DONE!! Leaving my babies to go into the jungle was the HARDEST thing I have ever had to do, and every single day I thought about them, some may criticise me for leaving them, that’s okay.

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa shares defiant photo with Dan Osborne following more cheating rumours

"You won’t understand my reasons, but I want to create a better life for them I want to be able to be at home and work, have date nights and family nights. I went into the jungle for myself, an experience I will never forget. I learnt so much and have become and even better mummy for it.

"I wanted to be able to be at home more, earn money to put into my business and hopefully open doors to new adventures, which I have done, so my risk of leaping into jungle life was the right decision for me. My babies still love me and it was all worth it!

"I guess what I’m trying to say is, If it’s for the right reasons, do it. feel the fear and do it anyway! 💕👑".

Fans rushed to praise Jacqueline in the comments, with one writing: "Well said! You seem to be glowing inside and out and good for you! You have that sparkle. Happy for you 🌸".

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa defends ‘amazing’ James Haskell after I'm A Celeb ‘bullying’ claims