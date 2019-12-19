Jacqueline Jossa defends ‘amazing’ James Haskell after I'm A Celeb ‘bullying’ claims

By Naomi Bartram

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa has defended her friend James Haskell.

After winning over the nation on I’m A Celebrity this year, now Jacqueline Jossa has said she was ‘worried’ for co-star James Haskell.

Rugby star James was criticised on social media after getting into a series of rows with his campmates, with many viewers even branding him a ‘bully’.

But during a chat with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart’s Breakfast Show, Jacqueline, 27, has said ‘he was amazing’ in the Jungle.

When asked who she will miss the most from her time on the ITV show, she said: “Probably James Haskell.

“I was gutted when he went. It’s the only time when you think about what the audience are seeing.

“I was worried he was coming across differently, because in there he done everything for everybody and he might have had a bit of a tough time coming out, I was worried they had only showed his bad bits.”

When Amanda then added producers may have “tried to spin it a bit”, Jacqueline added: “He was amazing, ridiculously funny.

“I was like ‘maybe they’re not showing that’, it’s just very emotional in there.”

This comes after James, and ex-footballer Ian Wright were accused of speaking down to comedian Andrew Maxwell in the jungle.

But James’ wife Chloe Madeley also defended her other half on Lorraine, saying he was simply starving and grumpy.

She said at the time: "I just think he had a really grumpy day."

"He was sleep deprived, he was food deprived and he was surrounded with people you aren't necessarily friends with."

She added: "I think the B-Word (bully) was a little bit intense.

"All I wanted to do was go in and give him a hug and some food."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline - who shares daughters Ella, five, and Mia, one, with husband Dan Osborne - also spoke out about winning the show, insisting it was the “best thing she’s ever done.”

She said: “Every single person should do it. I think I’ve learnt about my strength and believing in myself.

“I had never push myself to that extent, but when I tried, I was like ‘oh my goodness I done it’.”