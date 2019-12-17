Dan Osborne shares emotional apology to wife Jacqueline Jossa amid shock cheating allegations

Dan Osborne has apologised. Picture: Instagram

Dan Osborne has issued a public apology to his wife after cheating rumours.

During Jacqueline Jossa’s stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Dan Osborne was hit by a string of allegations that he'd been unfaithful to his wife.

But despite denying the claims, now former TOWIE star Dan, 28, has apologised for his actions, admitting they ‘almost cost him his family’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-three told fans: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made."

He went on to say he’s the “luckiest man in the world” to have Jacqueline, 27, and his three incredible children, continuing: “I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.”

Before adding: "Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever."

Dan shares daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one, with Jacqueline, and is also dad to six-year-old son Teddy.

Earlier this month it was claimed he had a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Rumours also returned that he had a fling with Love Island’s Gabby Allen after her ex Myles Stephenson spoke to Jacqueline about the allegations in the I’m A Celeb Jungle.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline, 27, also broke her silence about the claims in a chat with Lorraine Kelly yesterday, telling the host that he knew he’d done wrong’.

She said: “The thing is, it's really funny, because we've been going through it (the cheating claims) for two years.

“This isn't new for me. All this stuff that I knew about is not new news to me.

"It got brought up again because Myles was with, you know, [Gabby] at the same time.

“I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it... but it helped me."

She added: "To be honest, I want to hit a restart button.

"It's been two years of me basically giving him hell and it's not like he's got away lightly at all.

"He knows he's done wrong, he knows he's done a lot wrong. There's some stuff that's absolutely not true that is, like, honestly, being done with legal so I can't even talk about it."