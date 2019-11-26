What happened between Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen, where did the cheating rumours come from and how did they meet?

What happened with the Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen cheating rumours? Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa reportedly threatened to leave I'm A Celeb after Myles Stephenson claimed the affair rumours were true.

In unaired I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! scenes, a 'hysterical' Jacqueline Jossa temporarily left the jungle to speak to her husband Dan Osborne on the phone, it has been claimed.

She was allowed to do so because her co-star Myles Stephenson told her that he thought the rumours about Dan and his ex Gabby Allen were true.

Myles is Gabby's ex-boyfriend, but they split after it was claimed that he'd cheated on her. Picture: PA

These rumours, which started circulating in May 2018, came from reports that Gabby and Dan had hooked up while on a group trip together to Marbella. Both parties have furiously denied these claims.

It was reported soon after that Jacqueline, who has been married to Dan for two years and shares daughters Ella, four, and Mia, 15 months, with him, had spoken to Gabby on the phone and been assured that there was no truth to the claims.

Jacqueline is now wowing audiences as a contestant on I'm A Celeb, but a source told The Sun that Gabby's ex Myles repeated these claims to her in the camp.

The insider said: "Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

"Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

"But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state."

Where did the Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen rumours come from?

In June 2018, Gabby's boyfriend at the time - her Love Island co-star Marcel Somerville - accused her of cheating with Dan Osborne while they were n a group trip to Marbella.

Both Gabby and Dan furiously denied these rumours, with Gabby saying at the time: "I never thought I’d have to explain anything before because I haven’t done anything wrong so why would you have to explain anything?

"But then we have spoken and it was fine and you know what it’s a shame because we all got on so well. It would have been nice to stay friends afterwards."

She then added: "I’m NEVER going to sleep with a married man. Ever. I’ve seen it happen to my friends, to family, I’ve been cheated on so badly before. It is not worth it."

What has Dan Osborne said about the Gabby Allen rumours?

Speaking about the photos of them looking cosy on a boat in Marbella, Dan told The Sun: "We'd done a bootcamp..."We all got on really well but just as friends and nothing happened [with Gabby].

"The pictures on the boat didn’t look amazing from that angle, I am not going to lie.

"But we were all laying down on that thing and then Gabby is like sat on the side of it.

"And then I think [the others] got up, so the photographer just caught the moment where I leaned up.

"A picture can be anything, it looked bad. I understood when Jacqueline wasn’t happy about it and there was some speculation."

It was reported after the claims that Jacqueline had spoken to her over the phone to be reassured that she had not had an affair.

Dan told The Sun of the rumours at the time: "Jacqueline has sent a few messages to women I’ve been accused of cheating with — I think any partner would do that — asking what had happened between us.

"I’ve told her I haven’t cheated on her, that I’ve just been out with those girls, they’re mates and that’s it.

"I’m a friendly person so I’ll go out and speak to people I get on with, male or female. That’s just what I’m like."