Dan Osborne threatens legal action over lurid claims he cheated on Jacqueline Jossa with two CBB co-stars

Dan Osborne has denied claims he had a wild romp with Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The former Towie star featured in the 2018 series of Celebrity Big Brother with 'kidnap model' Chloe Ayling, who claims she had a wild night of passion with him and Bad Girls Club's Natalie Nunn.

Dan Osborne has strenuously denied claims that he had a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The trio appeared in the 2018 series of the now axed reality show, along with Gabby Allen, who Dan was rumoured to have cheated on wife Jacqueline Jossa, 27, previously.

Yesterday, model Chloe, 22, told The Sun that hours after the show's finale, she and Natalie, 34, ended up in bed with the dad of three after a boozy night out.

Dan with Jacqueline Jossa and their two daughters and his son, Teddy, from a previous relationship. Picture: Getty

She said: "Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened.

“It was a debauched night – we were drunk and we let loose.

“After it happened Dan was full of himself. He didn’t seem to care what had just happened in front of everyone.

“I distinctly remember Dan saying he needed to go because he was spending the day with Jacqueline and the kids because it felt so jarring with what had just happened. I have regretted it ever since.”

Chloe claims the sordid romp happened the same day Jacqueline posted a loved up photo of Dan, 28, with their youngest daughter Mia, who was then just a few months old.

Dan immediately denied the claims, posting on social media: "As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money and it looks like they found someone who has no morals!"

Representatives for Dan told Heart: "This story is not true and Dan will be seeking legal advice."

Making the accusations more painful is that Jacqueline is currently unaware of the media storm surrounding her marriage as she takes part in I'm A Celebrity.

She had already faced heartache when Myles Stephenson from Rak-Su told her that his ex Gabby DID have a fling with her husband - claims the Love Island beauty has also strenuously denied.

Last night viewers saw the ex-EastEnders actress in tears as she was given a letter from Dan and her kids, which was read out loud to her by Myles.

Natalie Nunn's reps gave no comment.

A representative for Chloe Ayling has also been approached for comment.