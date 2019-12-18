Jacqueline Jossa ‘asks Dan Osborne to change phone number so other women can't contact him’

Jacqueline reportedly told Dan to replace his old number. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Dan Osborne is said to have changed his phone number to prove he’s not interested in "other women”.

Ever since Jacqueline Jossa came out of the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, her marriage to Dan Osborne has been hit by controversy.

As well as rumours re-emerging that he had a ‘fling’ with Love Island’s Gabby Allen, reports suggested he also had a threesome with Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

But after the pair vowed to work on their relationship, now EastEnders star Jacqueline, 27, has reportedly demanded that Dan, 28, changes his old phone number.

And former TOWIE star Dan - who shares daughters Ella, five, and Mia, four, with Jacqueline - has allegedly agreed, saying he’ll do whatever it takes to make his marriage a success.

A source told The Sun: “Jacqueline asked Dan to change his phone number so that other women can’t contact him and he was more than happy to do it.

Read More: Dan Osborne shares emotional apology to wife Jacqueline Jossa amid shock cheating allegations

“He told her that he didn’t have a problem with it at all, and he is doing whatever she asks to prove that he is fully devoted now.

“Jacqueline is staying with him but with the proviso that he cuts off contact with the women he’s been linked with.”

They added: “Dan just wants a fresh start and is willing to meet any terms Jacqueline has in order to stay together.”

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne apologises for 'mistakes that have almost cost me my family'

This comes just a day after Dan publicly apologised to his wife for “mistakes he’s made”, telling fans that he and Jacqueline are "stronger than ever”.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-three told fans: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made."

He went on to say he’s the “luckiest man in the world” to have Jacqueline, 27, and his three incredible children, continuing: “I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.”

Before adding: "Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever."

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline also broke her silence about the claims in a chat with Lorraine, telling the host that he knew he’d done wrong’.

She said: “The thing is, it's really funny, because we've been going through it (the cheating claims) for two years.

“This isn't new for me. All this stuff that I knew about is not new news to me.

"To be honest, I want to hit a restart button.

"It's been two years of me basically giving him hell and it's not like he's got away lightly at all.

"He knows he's done wrong, he knows he's done a lot wrong. There's some stuff that's absolutely not true that is, like, honestly, being done with legal so I can't even talk about it."