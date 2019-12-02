Chloe Madeley denies claims that hubby James Haskell is a 'bully' on I'm A Celebrity

The Rugby player has been accused of being a bit of a bully on the show. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

The England rugby player's wife has had to leap to his defence after cruel jibes have been made towards him.

Chloe Madeley has defended her husband, I'm A Celebrity contestant James Haskell after he's been branded a "bully" by the show's fans over social media.

The 32-year-old fitness guru and presenter spoke on ITV's Lorraine about her hubby's portrayal on the show, and stated that it's a very "intense" claim to call her Rugby professional partner a bully after he rowed with Kate Garraway last week.

Chloe spoke on ITV's Lorraine live from Australia. Picture: ITV

She claimed that James' snappy mood was just down to him being "hangry" and is actually well-liked by all of his fellow campmates.

Chloe told Lorraine: "I think he just had a really grumpy day and when you're sleep deprived and food deprived and you're surrounded by people who you aren't necessarily friends with on the outside world.

"If you have a bad day, if you have a moody day you do kind of snap a bit.

"The B word is a little bit intense, I personally watched it and all I wanted to do was get in there and give him some food."

Rugby player James has been slammed a fair bit for "bullying" campmates. Picture: PA

The star also claimed evicted campmates Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell told her James is doing really well and is "cheering everybody up".

She added: "They've told me that he's doing really well in camp and cheering everybody up and that they absolutely adore him, which makes me feel really good.”

Chloe, who is the daughter of TV legends Richard and Judy, married James in a lavish ceremony last year after four years of dating and are close friends of the royals.

The pair attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. Picture: PA

They both attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in early 2018 and are very good friends with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, who Chloe claims are backing James on I'm A Celeb.

Speaking about James' royal support, Chloe said: "They think the whole thing's absolutely hilarious.

"Z's been amazing, she messages me the whole time to check up on me. She's been great.

"And Tins just thinks the whole thing is a great opportunity to make James suffer and is voting for him to do every Bushtucker Trial that he possibly can.

"They all just find it hilarious. They don’t take it seriously at all.

"They've been in really high pressured situations their whole careers… so when they watch it they really do just see it as hilarious entertainment and they're really enjoying it."