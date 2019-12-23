Jacqueline Jossa shares defiant photo with Dan Osborne following more cheating rumours

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a defiant message. Picture: Instagram

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa has seemingly ignored the latest rumours surrounding her marriage.

Since leaving I’m A Celebrity two weeks ago, Jacqueline Jossa has been hit by major speculation over her relationship with Dan Osborne.

But the 27-year-old has seemingly put all the rumours to bed by sharing a loved-up selfie with her other half.

Looking happier than ever, the pair can be seen smiling at the camera while sat in their car, as eldest daughter Ella photobombs in the background.

“Can you spot Ella? @danosborneofficial My necklace is from @time4diamonds guys,” she wrote, followed by a love heart.

Despite the star disabling comments from her fans, the photo racked up over 230k likes in just a few hours.

This comes just after Dan, 28, recently shared a grovelling public apology to his wife of two years after reports emerged that he’d been unfaithful.

The former TOWIE star was also accused of having a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother contestants Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling.

Over the weekend, American reality star Natalie came forward to say that the rumours were 100% true - however, Dan fiercely denies this and has threatened legal action.

He told fans last week: “So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

“I have seriously learnt from these massively. So I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made.

“I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my 3 incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.”

He added: “Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever.”

Jacqueline has also spoken out on the scandal, telling Lorraine last week: “To be honest, I want to get a restart button. It’s been two years of me giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly. He knows he’s done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.”

She also claimed that many reports about their relationship were false, saying: “There’s lots of stuff that is not true at all.”