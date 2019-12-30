Jacqueline Jossa praised for embracing 'thunder thighs' and ‘wobbly bits’ in candid new snap

30 December 2019, 08:33

Jacqueline Jossa has embraced her curves
Jacqueline Jossa has embraced her curves. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa has said she ‘loves her thick legs’ in a candid Instagram post.

After winning I'm A Celebrity earlier this month, Jacqueline Jossa has been enjoying spending some quality time with her kids this Christmas.

And while cuddling up to daughter Mia on the sofa over the weekend, the former EastEnders star shared a sweet message with her followers, urging them to love their bodies.

Writing alongside a photo shared on her Instagram page, the 27-year-old said: “She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs.

“There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now so YOLO!!

View this post on Instagram

She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs 💙 There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now so YOLO BITCHES!! Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently) Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly.. Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!! I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time #shesaqueen👑 ❤️

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

“Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently)”

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa shares defiant photo with Dan Osborne following more cheating rumours

The mum-of-two, who also shares five-year-old Ella with husband Dan Osborne, went on to thank her followers, as she continued: “Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly..”

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa defends ‘amazing’ James Haskell after I'm A Celeb ‘bullying’ claims

Before adding: “Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!! I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time #shesaqueen.”

And fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: “Be proud of your curves..as long as your happy that's all that matters..”

Another said: “Good for you Jacqueline ❤️ so much pressure on celebrities to be perfect.....you are showing that the new 'perfect' is 'real' ❤”

While a third commented: “You’re gorgeous girl.”

View this post on Instagram

🎄🦌

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Husband Dan even left a sweet message, adding: “Cutest picture ❤️❤️❤️”

This comes after Dan, 28, and Jac enjoyed a date night over the weekend following rumours surrounding their marriage.

The former TOWIE star was accused of having a threesome with Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling after his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year - something which he denies.

But ignoring the speculation, actress Jacqueline shared photos of the pair enjoying a round of mini golf, before going to the cinema.

