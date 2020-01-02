Pregnant Sheridan Smith takes brutal swipe at fiancé's family in now-deleted Tweet

Sheridan Smith hit out at her in-laws with a savage message on social media.

It might be a New Year, but it looks as though Sheridan Smith is continuing her family feud into 2020.

The actress is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn, 30, after the pair met in February 2018 on dating app Tinder.

But in a Tweet seen by The Sun, Sheridan, 38, posted a brutal meme about his family on Monday evening, before swiftly deleting it just minutes later.

The message read: "You can’t choose your family. But you can choose your therapist.”

She then added to the post: "In laws eh?! merry f****** Xmas."

A source later told the publication: “Sheridan clearly has some angst towards Jamie’s family and can’t resist letting off some steam on social media.

“But she took it down fairly quickly, so she probably regrets it.”

This comes just seven months after the Funny Girl actress accused her future mother-in-law Sandra, 61, of killing her dog.

But Sheridan later deleted her tweets and apologised to followers, writing: "Thought I would clear up my silly rant.

"Firstly I apologise to anyone I upset, I was hurt & angry but this is no one's fault. It was an accident.

"Unfortunately my darling Panny was being looked after when another dog attacked her & as a result she died.”

In happier news, the star announced she was pregnant with her first baby when she Tweeted about having ‘morning sickness’ back in October.

Sheridan then proudly announced to a crowd on a cruise ship, saying: "I've got a baby on board."

She also admitted that she'd decided to ditch her high heels so she could run off stage to be sick if she needed to, adding: "I’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run.

"I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms - so sorry!”

The Cleaning Up star has since revealed she will be having a boy, sharing another Instagram post in November.

Jamie and Sheridan got engaged within three month after meeting on Tinder, although she was previously forced to deny they tied the knot after referring to Jamie as her "hubby".