Sheridan Smith ‘CONFIRMS pregnancy’ with sweet announcement during cruise ship performance

Sheridan Smith has confirmed her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Sheridan Smith has reportedly confirmed she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn.

Congratulations are in order because Sheridan Smith has revealed to fans she’s pregnant while performing on a cruise ship.

The 38-year-old sparked speculation earlier this week after she Tweeted about having ‘morning sickness’.

According to The Mirror, Sheridan proudly announced to a crowd at the Floating Festivals event: "I've got a baby on board."

She also admitted that she'd decided to ditch her high heels so she could run off stage to be sick if she needed to, adding: "I’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run.

"I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms - so sorry!”

The announcement comes just one month after the Funny Girl star hinted she was preparing to start a family with fiancé Jamie Horn, 28.

On Monday, she captioned an Instagram picture: "About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness."

Fans rushed to question whether she had important baby news to tell them, with one writing: "Morning sickness?! Huge congratulations xxxx", while another added: "Omg...are you having a baby.. if so congratulations."

Sheridan and insurance broker Jamie met on social media dating app Tinder at the start of 2018 and got engaged just three months later.

They now live together in rural Kent while Sheridan travels into London to work.

And just last month, the Cleaning Up actress said working with child actors in West End production Joseph and His Technicolor Dreamcoat had made her start thinking about starting a family.

“I can’t tell you how much I love the kids,” she said.

"They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me, I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish.

“Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls.”

This comes just days after Sheridan was forced to deny claims she was axed from Joseph for ‘lashing out’ at actors.

The star, who plays the narrator in the show, took to Instagram to deny she shouted at fellow cast members - many as young as 11 - after the final show.

Writing in an Instagram post on Sunday, she said: ‘The story today is completely untrue, the kids in the show were the only reason I stayed the whole run. ‘I love every single one of them and the kids and their parents became family.

‘I love every single one of them and the kids and their parents became family. ‘Also I never ever went to a single party as I am in recovery so this is all fabricated, vicious, cruel lies… All my love Sheridan x.’