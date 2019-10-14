Sheridan Smith slams claims she was axed from Joseph musical for 'lashing out' at child stars

The actress was cast as The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in London's West End

Sheridan Smith has responded to claims that she was sacked from her role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat for 'lashing out' at the child actors.

The former Gavin and Stacey star, 38, who was cast as The Narrator in the West End show, responded to claims she lost her temper at the final performance afterparty and shouted at the child actors aged between 11 and 13.







There were reports that Sheridan 'lashed out' at children in the VIP London Palladium bar. Picture: REX

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "The story today is completely untrue, the kids in the show were the only reason I stayed the whole run.

"I love every single one of them and the kids and their parents became family.

Sheridan Smith plays The Narrator in the West End musical. Picture: REX

"Also I never ever went to a single party as I am in recovery so this is all fabricated, vicious, cruel lies… All my love Sheridan x."

Sheridan also added in the caption: "The moment I saw the headline I just thought what a load of bull! You’re bloody brilliant and I cannot wait to see you tomorrow onboard the Stages Festival cruise!!!"

Her response comes after a source told The Sun that she had 'lashed out' at the kids while in the VIP bar at London's Palladium.

The insider said: "Starring in a West End show can be very intense and while she never put a foot wrong on stage, away from it she could often be quite up and down.

"After the final show, bosses held a party in the theatre’s VIP bar and Sheridan was there with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

"They were chilling out, while a group of the younger cast were messing around nearby. Suddenly Sheridan turned around and very rudely told them to go away."

