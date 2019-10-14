The Chase's Paul Sinha makes sick slur about co-star Mark Labbett being married to his own cousin

Paul Sinha hit out at his The Chase co-star. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Professional quizzer Paul Sinha made a brutal dig at his co-star in a comedy routine.

The Chase star Paul Sinha performed a stand-up set in Lewisham when he turned on Mark Labbett.

During the comedy gig, Paul - aka the Sinnerman - said working on the ITV show was his ‘dream job’ before going on to slam his co-star for marrying his second cousin.

"In 2011, I landed myself the dream job on the enduringly popular ITV quiz show The Chase,” the 49-year-old started.

"I am the t**t in the white suit. I have two nicknames, they are the Sinnerman and the Smiling Assassin.

"I don't mind as the other Chasers are called the Vixen, the Dark Destroyer, the Governess, the Beast."

He then went on to explain how the other Chasers got given their nicknames, continuing: "Anne Hegerty is called The Governess because she is bossy and cruel, and Mark Labbett is known as the Beast because he is f***ing his cousin. It is a distant cousin.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to The Chase for comment.

Paul’s co-star Mark, 54, hit the headlines when he married Katie, 26, in 2014 before revealing they were second cousins.

He confessed he ‘wasn’t aware’ they were related at the time, only finding out once they had got together.

The couple split earlier this year, with Katie admitting she had met a new man called Scott after ‘drifting’ from her husband.

“I met Scott by accident, on a night out, and we just clicked,” she said.

“It wasn’t intentional, it just happened. But Mark always knew — straight from the off I was honest.

“He knew I was going out and who I was seeing. He was incredibly understanding. If it was anybody else it wouldn’t matter, but because Mark’s in the limelight people have been gossiping. It’s frustrating.”

However it seems as though the couple are now back together after Mark appeared on Loose Women proudly wearing his wedding ring last month.

Asked about what his home life, Mark said: “Like a lot of relationships you go through a rough patch and our priority is our son and we’re working our way through."