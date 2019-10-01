The Chase's The Vixen shocks viewers with Bradley Walsh duet ahead of her Celebrity X Factor appearance

Jenny will be trying her luck on the X Factor very soon. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The professional quizzer will be trying her hand at the singing competition very soon and gave viewers a tease of her voice.

The Chase star Jenny Ryan stunned the show's viewers recently after she duetted with the show's presenter, Bradley Walsh on an episode of the show.

Jenny, who goes by The Vixen on the show has recently been announced as one of the competitors in the brand new Celebrity X Factor, where she'll be judged on her singing ability by Simon Cowell.

READ MORE: The official lineup for Celebrity X Factor: from Jenny Ryan to Vinnie Jones

Quiz master Jenny, 37, burst into song on one of last week's episodes of The Chase, giving viewers a sample of Bucks Fizz's hit song Making Your Mind Up.

Bradley loved her rendition so much, he decided to join in, and it was a hilarious moment, with the poor contestant of that episode stood laughing awkwardly.

Jenny had sang: "Don't let your indecision, take you from behind" as the contestant was struggling to come up with the answer for her question.

Jenny sang a song on the show, but it was only a quick snippet. Picture: ITV

Bradley hilariously joined in. Picture: ITV

Bradley had asked: "Which Disney animation did NOT have three of its songs nominated for an Academy Award?"

The quizzer had to choose between Pocahontas, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Following this, Bradley carried on the crooning and attempted to sing Tale as Old as Time, but it didn't go down well as he didn't know the lyrics.

Jenny will be showcasing her singing talents properly on Celebrity X Factor, as she's part of the 15-person lineup.

Jenny's official photo for the Celebrity X Factor. Picture: ITV

An official start date hasn't been released by ITV, but it's likely to begin the weekend after Britain's Got Talent: The Champions ends.

It's looking likely to be Saturday, October 12, 2019 - we can't wait!

The Chase airs on ITV weekdays at 5pm.