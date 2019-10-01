The Chase's The Vixen shocks viewers with Bradley Walsh duet ahead of her Celebrity X Factor appearance

1 October 2019, 13:13 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 13:38

Jenny will be trying her luck on the X Factor very soon
Jenny will be trying her luck on the X Factor very soon. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The professional quizzer will be trying her hand at the singing competition very soon and gave viewers a tease of her voice.

The Chase star Jenny Ryan stunned the show's viewers recently after she duetted with the show's presenter, Bradley Walsh on an episode of the show.

Jenny, who goes by The Vixen on the show has recently been announced as one of the competitors in the brand new Celebrity X Factor, where she'll be judged on her singing ability by Simon Cowell.

READ MORE: The official lineup for Celebrity X Factor: from Jenny Ryan to Vinnie Jones

Quiz master Jenny, 37, burst into song on one of last week's episodes of The Chase, giving viewers a sample of Bucks Fizz's hit song Making Your Mind Up.

Bradley loved her rendition so much, he decided to join in, and it was a hilarious moment, with the poor contestant of that episode stood laughing awkwardly.

Jenny had sang: "Don't let your indecision, take you from behind" as the contestant was struggling to come up with the answer for her question.

Jenny sang a song on the show, but it was only a quick snippet
Jenny sang a song on the show, but it was only a quick snippet. Picture: ITV
Bradley hilariously joined in
Bradley hilariously joined in. Picture: ITV

Bradley had asked: "Which Disney animation did NOT have three of its songs nominated for an Academy Award?"

The quizzer had to choose between Pocahontas, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Following this, Bradley carried on the crooning and attempted to sing Tale as Old as Time, but it didn't go down well as he didn't know the lyrics.

Jenny will be showcasing her singing talents properly on Celebrity X Factor, as she's part of the 15-person lineup.

Jenny's official photo for the Celebrity X Factor
Jenny's official photo for the Celebrity X Factor. Picture: ITV

An official start date hasn't been released by ITV, but it's likely to begin the weekend after Britain's Got Talent: The Champions ends.

It's looking likely to be Saturday, October 12, 2019 - we can't wait!

The Chase airs on ITV weekdays at 5pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Brooke Vincent's bump was spotted on Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans spot Sophie 'blunder' as Brooke Vincent accidentally flashes baby bump
Holly and Phillip were left shocked at the girl's boyfriend's behaviour

Outraged Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urge This Morning caller to dump boyfriend who makes her travel to see him and do his cleaning
Laura Norton has opened up on her three stone weight loss

Emmerdale's Laura Norton reveals 3 stone weight loss after admitting she hasn’t had dessert in EIGHT years
Anthony Quinlan has reportedly quit Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan QUITS soap as Pete Barton after six years
Charley has hit out at mum shamers

'Very protective' Charley Webb hits back after trolls' 'bizarre' criticism of Emmerdale star's parenting

Trending on Heart

The pair wed over the weekend

Kate and Rio Ferdinand share first pictures of their wedding celebrations in Turkey at brunch with friends and family

Celebrities

A Primark shopper has called out the store for a typo on his t-shirt

Primark shopper spots awkward typo on Friends t-shirt

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has delighted her fans with this toilet hack

Stacey Solomon's £3 parenting hack to stop Joe Swash and her sons peeing on the toilet seat at night

Celebrities

A little bit of ketchup can transform your kitchen stools

Woman shares incredible hack using KETCHUP to clean her rusty furniture

Lifestyle

Victoria was sporting fake breasts in 2007

Victoria Beckham claims she's never been 'tempted' by plastic surgery... despite previously admitting to boob job

Celebrities

Adele and Skepta are reportedly dating

Adele ‘moves on with Naomi Campbell’s rapper ex Skepta’ after split from Simon Konecki

Celebrities