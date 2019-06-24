The Chase brainbox Jenny Ryan set to star in Celebrity X Factor

Chaser Jenny Ryan has reportedly joined the line-up for Celebrity X Factor. Picture: Getty/ITV

The quiz queen will be swapping her game show spot for a place in the singing competition

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been rumoured as the latest famous face to join the line-up for Celebrity X Factor!

The TV brainbox, who is also known as 'The Vixen' on the popular ITV game show, is set to swap her Chaser chair for a microphone as she competes to win Simon Cowell's brand new spin-off.

Insiders are already hyping up the British quizzer's musical skills, claiming she has an incredible sound and tons of talent.

TV insiders are already hyping up the British quizzer's musical skills. Picture: Getty

A source revealed: “If people are surprised by the name, they’ll be even more taken aback by just how good Jenny’s voice is.

“She might just turn out to be the dark horse of Celebrity X Factor.”

Her gift should come as no surprise to hardcore fans, considering 'The Bolton Brainiac' is already in a band.

Nanukes Of The North is a ukulele group from Jenny's hometown in which the clever clogs plays an instrument and sings.

She's already been pegged as the upcoming show's 'dark horse', and we're sure her fellow quizmasters Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha and presenter Bradley Walsh will be backing her all the way.

In fact, The Chase team have already showcased their melodic abilities when Jenny, Ann, Shaun and Mark took part in Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief in 2017.

They won the competition with a medley of tunes from The Wizard Of Oz.

Simon Cowell's A-list version of the popular singing contest has reportedly signed up a string of stars already.

A supergroup of ex-Love Island contestants, including Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty, look set to take part.

TV insiders have also hinted that soap star Lucy Fallon could join the glittering cast.

As it stands, rumoured contestants include EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, TV star, author and comedian David Walliams and TOWIE's Gemma Collins.

Celebrity X Factor is expected to air later this year.