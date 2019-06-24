The Chase brainbox Jenny Ryan set to star in Celebrity X Factor

24 June 2019, 12:31

Chaser Jenny Ryan has reportedly joined the line-up for Celebrity X Factor.
Chaser Jenny Ryan has reportedly joined the line-up for Celebrity X Factor. Picture: Getty/ITV

The quiz queen will be swapping her game show spot for a place in the singing competition

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been rumoured as the latest famous face to join the line-up for Celebrity X Factor!

The TV brainbox, who is also known as 'The Vixen' on the popular ITV game show, is set to swap her Chaser chair for a microphone as she competes to win Simon Cowell's brand new spin-off.

Insiders are already hyping up the British quizzer's musical skills, claiming she has an incredible sound and tons of talent.

TV insiders are already hyping up the British quizzer's musical skills.
TV insiders are already hyping up the British quizzer's musical skills. Picture: Getty

A source revealed: “If people are surprised by the name, they’ll be even more taken aback by just how good Jenny’s voice is.

“She might just turn out to be the dark horse of Celebrity X Factor.”

Her gift should come as no surprise to hardcore fans, considering 'The Bolton Brainiac' is already in a band.

Nanukes Of The North is a ukulele group from Jenny's hometown in which the clever clogs plays an instrument and sings.

She's already been pegged as the upcoming show's 'dark horse', and we're sure her fellow quizmasters Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha and presenter Bradley Walsh will be backing her all the way.

In fact, The Chase team have already showcased their melodic abilities when Jenny, Ann, Shaun and Mark took part in Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief in 2017.

They won the competition with a medley of tunes from The Wizard Of Oz.

Simon Cowell's A-list version of the popular singing contest has reportedly signed up a string of stars already.

A supergroup of ex-Love Island contestants, including Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty, look set to take part.

TV insiders have also hinted that soap star Lucy Fallon could join the glittering cast.

As it stands, rumoured contestants include EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, TV star, author and comedian David Walliams and TOWIE's Gemma Collins.

Celebrity X Factor is expected to air later this year.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Dumped Love Island 2019 contestant and eyelash technician from Essex
Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Anton Danyluk defends Tom's comments about Maura in tonight's Love Island

Love Island's Anton Danyluk DEFENDS Tom Walker's comments about Maura Higgins after Hideaway row
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard
Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year.

Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Trending on Heart

A mum was shamed for not giving £40 to the nursery collection

Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher’s gift

Lifestyle

It was reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne got close during the Spice Girls tour

Mel B responds to rumours of 'romance' between her and Jess Glynne

Celebrities

Dougie often speaks out about the environment and is aware of the negative impact festivals have on it

Dougie Poynter reveals the worst thing about UK festivals and addresses McFly reunion rumours

Celebrities

Tina O'Brien's home is full of trinkets

Take a look inside Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien's cosy family home in Manchester
Fans want to know whether the Love Island villa is available to rent for their Majorca holiday

Where is the Love Island villa in Majorca and how can I stay there?
Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis forced to deny rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are performing at the festival

Glastonbury's Emily Eavis debunks rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing a secret set

Events