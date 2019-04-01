The Chase Star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett's wife, 26, 'has been cheating on him for over a year'

1 April 2019, 11:52 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 11:53

The Beast's wife has reportedly cheated on him multiple times
The Beast's wife has reportedly cheated on him multiple times. Picture: Getty

It has been reported that Katie went on holiday with the other man, and that she's been seeing him for over a year

The wife of The Chase star Mark Labbett, 58, has reportedly been cheating on him for over a year.

Katie, 26, is said to have gone on holiday with a man named Scott, 28, behind Mark's back.

According to a report by The Sun, Katie has met Scott's pals - and they have regular local pubs they head to together.

A source told the publication: “Scott and Katie have been seeing each other since 2017.

It's been reported that Katie and Scott are in a relationship
It's been reported that Katie and Scott are in a relationship. Picture: Getty

“He introduced her to friends in December that year.

“It took a while for people to realise who she was and that she was married. Then one of Scott’s friends confronted her and she got angry about it.

“She appeared on Loose Women with Mark and people started sending a clip around when they twigged who she was.

“People don’t think it’s right and think her behaviour is unfair on Mark — and Scott.”

According to the report, Scott shared a picture of him and Katie the day before Valentine's Day on a night out the previous evening, telling a friend: “We did it a day early so it’s not as busy.”

The couple have previously appeared on Loose Women together as a couple - during which time Andrea McLean introduced her as the 'beauty'.

