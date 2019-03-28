The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

28 March 2019, 15:10

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers
The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers. Picture: ITV

Thought you knew what flavour green Haribo gummy bears were? Think again...

The Chase viewers were left shocked, confused and appalled during last night's episode after a question revealed the *very unexpected* true flavour of a green gummy bear.

Read more: The Chase viewers shocked as a WHOLE team is eliminated by Jenny Ryan

Because, in probably the most shocking news of the 21st century so far, green gummy bears are STRAWBERRY flavoured - not apple or lime.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their shock at the news
Viewers took to Twitter to voice their shock at the news. Picture: ITV

During the show, a contestant was playing against Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, when they were asked: "What flavour are the green gummy bears in a regular pack of Haribo Starmix?".

Read more: The Chase's Mark Labbett makes fans blush with VERY cheeky gag about 'curvy girls'

She was presented with the answers 'apple', 'lemon', or 'strawberry', and she confidently chose 'apple'.

However, she (and the rest of the country) was alarmed to find that the answer is in fact 'strawberry'.

The Beast also failed to guess the correct answer
The Beast also failed to guess the correct answer. Picture: ITV

And Twitter, predictably, exploded.

One person wrote: “The green gummy bears in @OfficialHARIBO are strawberry????!!!! had no idea! I shall have to buy 3 packets and test this #TheChase.”

Read more: The Chase star Paul Sinha announces engagement after proposing to mystery boyfriend

Another added: “Green gummy bears are Strawberry flavoured?? What?! #thechase #wtaf.”

And a third chimed in with: “I didn't know that the green gummy bears in the haribo mix tasted of strawberry!You learn something new every day #TheChase.”

