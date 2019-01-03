The Chase star Paul Sinha announces engagement after proposing to mystery boyfriend

The Chase's Paul Sinha is engaged after proposing to mystery boyfriend. Picture: ITV

The Chase’s Paul Sinha, know on the ITV show as The Sinnerman, is engaged.

The Chase’s Paul Sinha has announced he is engaged after proposing to his boyfriend.

The star of the hit ITV gameshow, 48, announced the engagement news on his Twitter page.

Bradley Walsh’s co-star shared: “I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet."

Read more: The Chase winners take home biggest prize yet

The Chase's Paul Sinha announced the news he is engaged on Twitter. Picture: ITV

The Sinnerman was inundated with congratulations from his fans on social media.

The identity of Paul’s partner is currently unknown.

Last year Paul opened up about his relationship with the mystery man.

Read more: Bradley Walsh calls out Prince William on The Chase

Talking to GuysLikeU, he explained: "I am happy with a boyfriend.”

The ITV star revealed at the time he was not in a monogamous relationship.

He said: “We are in an open relationship, but can’t say more than that."