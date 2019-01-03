The Chase star Paul Sinha announces engagement after proposing to mystery boyfriend

3 January 2019, 15:57 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 16:04

The Chase's Paul Sinha
The Chase's Paul Sinha is engaged after proposing to mystery boyfriend. Picture: ITV

The Chase’s Paul Sinha, know on the ITV show as The Sinnerman, is engaged.

The Chase’s Paul Sinha has announced he is engaged after proposing to his boyfriend.

The star of the hit ITV gameshow, 48, announced the engagement news on his Twitter page.

Bradley Walsh’s co-star shared: “I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet."

Read more: The Chase winners take home biggest prize yet

The Chase stars
The Chase's Paul Sinha announced the news he is engaged on Twitter. Picture: ITV

The Sinnerman was inundated with congratulations from his fans on social media.

The identity of Paul’s partner is currently unknown.

Last year Paul opened up about his relationship with the mystery man.

Read more: Bradley Walsh calls out Prince William on The Chase

Talking to GuysLikeU, he explained: "I am happy with a boyfriend.”

The ITV star revealed at the time he was not in a monogamous relationship.

He said: “We are in an open relationship, but can’t say more than that."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Voice UK 2019 - Photocall

Who is Olly Murs? Girlfriend, net worth and most famous songs revealed
Jennifer Hudson takes to the red carpet

The Voice judge Jennifer Hudson's career, family and age revealed
Dancing On Ice - Photocall

Dancing on Ice 2019 Richard Blackwood: Age, TV shows and height revealed
The Unseen Premiere

Emmerdale Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton: Inside whirlwind romance from meeting to engagement