Bradley Walsh wife and family: Everything you need to know

The Chase presenter has been married to wife Donna Derby for over 20 years and has two children

TV presenter and comedian Bradley Walsh is a fan-favourite among viewers, famous for hosting The Chase and starring as the Time Lord in sci-fi BBC One drama Doctor Who.

A regular on our screens, the 58-year-old is also currently filming alongside his son Barney Walsh in brand new ITV series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

As for his personal life, the former professional footballer is married with two children. Here’s everything there is to know about Bradley Walsh, his wife Donna and the rest of his family.

Who is Bradley Walsh?

Bradley is a presenter, comedian, actor and former footballer from Hertfordshire. Born in 1960, he grew up playing football and became a professional player for Brentford at the age of 18, but his career was cut short due to an ankle injury.

He bagged his first TV job on the presenting team of the National Lottery and went on to star in Coronation Street, Law & Order: UK, Doctor Who and has hosted The Chase since 2009.

Who is Bradley Walsh’s wife?

Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna Derby is a choreographer and former professional dancer, famous for appearing in the music video for Robert Palmer’s 80s hit, ‘Simply Irresistible’.

The couple got hitched in 1997 and have been married for more than 20 years.

Does Bradley Walsh have children?

The Watford-born star and wife Donna have one son together, 21-year-old Barney, who is currently starring alongside his dad in brand new ITV show, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

The four-part series, which sees the duo travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans taking on a number of daring challenges, airs on Wednesday January 2 at 8pm.

Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship.

What's Bradley Walsh's Instagram?

You can follow Bradley Walsh @bradderswalsh to get an insight into his family life.