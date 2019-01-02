Who is Bradley Walsh’s son Barney? Age, job and Instagram revealed
2 January 2019, 16:02
The 21-year-old joins his TV presenter dad in a road trip across America for a brand new TV series
TV presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are starring alongside each other in the brand new ITV series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.
The show sees the 21-year-old and his dad travel 2,000 miles across the US in a four-part series that airs on Wednesday January 2 at 8pm.
From his acting career, to his Instagram account and siblings, here’s everything you need to know about Barney Walsh.
Who is Barney Walsh?
Barney Walsh is the son of Bradley Walsh and choreographer Donna Derby, who have been married since 1997.
The aspiring actor has a half sister, Hayley, who is Bradley’s daughter from a previous relationship.
Barney is following in his father’s showbiz footsteps, working as a presenter and actor.
What is Barney Walsh’s job?
The 21-year-old’s career so far has seen him present for Miss World in 2017 and 2018, and also the Beauty With a Purpose project.
His acting credits include Doctors, Law and Order UK and the movie King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.
He’s also a patron for the children’s cancer charity Smiles With Grace.
View this post on Instagram
Wow guys... what a truly incredible month it’s been. I say time and time again that Miss World is the coolest job ever and I MEAN IT!!! Meeting 120 people from every corner of the globe is something only a handful of people can say they’ve experienced, and to do it all in the tropical paradise of Sanya is the icing on the cake. Hosting the final alongside my Miss World family is a dream come true and I’m so excited for what’s to come in 2019. A MASSIVE congratulations to our new Miss World @vanessaponcedeleon and all of the Continental Champions, and to you guys I just want to say I can’t wait to travel the world with you all! 2019 is gonna be a year full of fun, excitement and adventure - incredible things are coming!!! So for another year... XIE XIE CHINA 🇨🇳🌏👑👏🏼💙💙💙 #beautywithapurpose #missworld #missworld2018 #missworldfinal #china #sanya #hosting #presenter #host #tv #live #worldwide #international
What is Barney Walsh’s Instagram?
You can follow Barney Walsh @barneycpwalsh to stay up to date with the show, and get a glimpse into his personal life.