Who is Bradley Walsh’s son Barney? Age, job and Instagram revealed

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' - European Premiere - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old joins his TV presenter dad in a road trip across America for a brand new TV series

TV presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are starring alongside each other in the brand new ITV series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

The show sees the 21-year-old and his dad travel 2,000 miles across the US in a four-part series that airs on Wednesday January 2 at 8pm.

From his acting career, to his Instagram account and siblings, here’s everything you need to know about Barney Walsh.

Bradley Walsh and son Barney in 'Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad'. Picture: ITV

Who is Barney Walsh?

Barney Walsh is the son of Bradley Walsh and choreographer Donna Derby, who have been married since 1997.

The aspiring actor has a half sister, Hayley, who is Bradley’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Barney is following in his father’s showbiz footsteps, working as a presenter and actor.

What is Barney Walsh’s job?

The 21-year-old’s career so far has seen him present for Miss World in 2017 and 2018, and also the Beauty With a Purpose project.

His acting credits include Doctors, Law and Order UK and the movie King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

He’s also a patron for the children’s cancer charity Smiles With Grace.

What is Barney Walsh’s Instagram?

You can follow Barney Walsh @barneycpwalsh to stay up to date with the show, and get a glimpse into his personal life.