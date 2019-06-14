Paul Sinha from The Chase has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

14 June 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 13:24

The Chase star Paul Sinha reveals he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease
The Chase star Paul Sinha reveals he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Picture: ITV

The Chase star Paul Sinha, who appears on the ITV game show with host Bradley Walsh, has revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Paul Sinha revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged 49.

The Chase star, who's also referred to as The Sinnerman, has opened up about his battle with the disease on Twitter.

He tweeted: "I have Parkinson's disease. I will fight this with every breath I have."

Sinha also shared a link to his personal blog, where he details his two-year struggle with the disease and how he was first diagnosed.

He explains: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease," before going on to describe how "behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

In the blog post, Sinha reveals he had to cancel his comedy gig at the Edinburgh Fringe and miss out on the World Quizzing Championships in order to have brain scans.

The honest post also asks that friends, family and fans treat him "exactly the same as before."

What is Parkinson's disease?

According to the NHS, Parkinson's is a condition caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra.

What are the signs and symptoms of the disease?

The most obvious sign of Parkinson's is shaking, but other common symptoms include slow movement and stiff, inflexible muscles.

Those who have Parkinson's disease may also experience the following:

- depression and anxiety

- balance problems

- loss of sense of smell

- issues sleeping

- memory problems

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

Love Island fans notice Tommy and Maura have the same management

Love Island spark ‘fix’ claims as Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins have SAME management
Bobby Beale is back in the square

EastEnders viewers left baffled as Bobby Beale makes his shock return from prison
Maura's comments about Tommy Fury have Love Island fans divided

Love Island viewers shocked by Maura's NSFW comments about Tommy
Killing Eve is returning for a third season

Killing Eve series 3 CONFIRMED: Star Henry Lloyd-Hughes says it is definitely happening

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift is about to release her seventh studio album entitled Lover

Taylor Swift's new album Lover: Release date, collabs and tracklist

Music

M&S has sparked a fierce sexism debate

M&S spark sexism debate after claiming dads are in charge of family finances

Lifestyle

Here's where to find your favourite Love Island stars' social media posts

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

The Sleepy soap is only available in the Liverpool store

'Miracle' £9 lotion from Lush has been sending insomniacs to sleep in minutes

Beauty

The mum has taken to Facebook to reveal how she transformed her old fridge (stock image)

Mum reveals how she saved THOUSANDS on new fridge by updating her old one using one simple hack

Lifestyle

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in gorgeous nude swimsuit while holidaying in Italy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's swimsuit is so popular among fans the brand's website crashed

Fashion