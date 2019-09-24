Celebrity X Factor's full lineup revealed as new trailer teases HUGE names

By Mared Parry

The highly-anticipated X-Factor reboot will include a stellar lineup and we cannot wait.

The X Factor is taking a break from its standard format this year, after an impressive 15-season run.

Instead, the show won't be off our screens completely and will just be rebooted with a star-studded celebrity lineup.

After months of teasing us about who the lineup will include and rumours galore flying around about who bosses have signed up, Simon Cowell has headed up an official trailer video for the new series.

Simon announced in a teaser trailer who the lineup is. Picture: ITV

The entire lineup has been revealed, but their faces were teased.

However, we've figured out who the all are from the not-so-subtle captions and clips, here'e everything you need!

Megan McKenna - "The reality TV star"

First to appear in the trailer is TOWIE, Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach star Megan McKenna.

The star is no stranger to a microphone having recently embarked on a country music career.

In fact, her first taste of reality TV was on Britain's Got Talent back when she was a teenager, where she performed a song from musical Wicked.

How many of these famous faces do you recognise. Picture: Instagram

Kevin McHale - "The actor"

Best known for playing Artie Abrams from Glee, American actor Kevin is set to take to the stage in Simon Cowell's newest creation.

Kevin said that the X Factor "terrifies" him.

Martin Bashir - "The journalist"

Journalist Martin Bashir is best known for his candid interview with the late Princess Diana, 24 years ago.

He's admitted that this show is unlike anything he's ever done before and that "this is outside of my comfort zone".

Ricki Lake - "The talk show host"

American talk show host Ricki is well known in the states, but not for singing.

She had her own Emma-winning show in the US from 1993 until 2004 and admitted that "it's time for me to prove I'm not just all talk".

Victoria Ekanoye - "The actress"

Corrie star Victoria Ekanoye played Angie Appleton on the ITV soap, and explains that singing has "always been my first love".

The star will be giving singing a whirl for a change from the cobbles.

Jonny Labey - "The soap star"

From one soap star to another - EastEnders' Jonny Labey will also be appearing on the show.

He's tipped to be "one to watch" according to The Daily Star and has previously appeared on dance competition show Dance Dance Dance.

Olivia Olson - "The film star"

Love Actually star Olivia Olson is likely to be remembered as American schoolgirl Joanna who sang in the Christmas concert.

The stunning star has since been working as a voiceover artist for Disney shows Phineas and Ferb as well as Adventure time. She's also pursued a few smaller music projects but none quite like The X Factor.

Hayley Hasselhoff - "The model and actress"

If you hadn't already guessed by her surname, Hayley is the daughter of Hollywood legend David Hasselhoff.

She's already tried her hand at both modelling and acting, as well as bit of TV presenting, but now's her time to shine when it comes to music.

Vinnie Jones - "The footballing legend and actor"

All around hardman Vinnie Jones will be taking to the stage to sing for the judges, something the football star actually has some practice in doing.

Back in 2002 he graced the Top of the Pops stage, and he's set to make a comeback.

Jenny Ryan - "The quizzer"

The Chase star and all-around brainbox Jenny has already impressed us all with her incredible brain, but it's now time for her to try and impress us with her voice.

Heard in the trailer, Jenny says: "Am I good enough? This is the ultimate test".

Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis - "The sports stars"

Sportsmen Thom, Ben and Levi will be coming together to create the ultimate hunky boyband for The X Factor.

They've all proved they can move through their time on the pitch - but can they sing?

Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Natalie and Wendii - "The influencers"

The five influencers have a whopping 11 million followers between them and are hoping to become the newest big girlband.

The Latin-American band have said: "We're dreaming big and we're working hard to get there".

Wes Nelson, Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Zara McDermott - "The islanders"

The stars of last year's Love Island will be coming together to create a new supergroup.

Eyal was previously in a band, Samira was a West End performer and Zara often posts covers on her Instagram - but Wes' talents remain unknown.

Max and Harvey - "The social media stars"

Max and Harvey are teen stars who gained their popularity on the app musical.ly (now known as TikTok) around three years ago.

They've amassed 1m followers between them on Instagram, and have since launched their own TV show called Max and Harvey: Fomo.

Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards - "The pro-dancer and actor"

Former Strictly profession Brendan was known for his bad boy was, and the second half of this duo, Jeremy, is better known for his time on Hollyoaks and Holby City.